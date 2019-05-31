Goldberg to appear next week on WWE Smackdown

Earlier, WWE confirmed the presence of The Undertaker on this upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw from Austin, Texas. Now they have come up with the another big news that his opponent for the Saudi Arabia event will also be in attendance the very next night.

For the first time ever, WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg will grace Smackdown Live on June 4th. This appearance was mandatory as the dream match against The Undertaker needed some sort of buildup prior to culmination.

After all, it’s the two Attitude Era legends colliding inside the squared circle in a match that remained a fantasy booking for the fans.

Three days before he takes on The #Undertaker at #WWESSD, @Goldberg will journey to #SDLive for the first time ever this coming Tuesday!https://t.co/OCU8dYvBBV — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2019

Speculations were all over the internet on a face-to-face confrontation between them ever since Money in the Bank passed by. However, that was unlikely to happen until Super ShowDown. But we do expect fired-up promos from the veterans as the duo will make consecutive appearances on Raw and Smackdown.

Here’s the confirmation from WWE.com on Goldberg's return to WWE TV,

“Three days before his highly anticipated matchup against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will journey to SmackDown LIVE for the first time ever this coming Tuesday!

"The former Universal Champion hasn’t set foot in a WWE ring since the night after he battled Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. It does not go unnoticed that Goldberg is choosing to appear on SmackDown, the brand with which The Phenom has long been associated.

"What are Goldberg’s intentions and what will his rare appearance mean for his once-in-a-lifetime clash with The Deadman next Friday?”

Goldberg has never been on good terms with the WWE ever since the demise of WCW promotion back in the late 90s. He did have a one-off run in 2003-04 that also ended in bitterness.

Vince McMahon managed to give him a farewell run in the company by bringing him back in 2016-17 where he became the Universal Champion. Brock Lesnar defeated him at Wrestlemania 33 to send him into retirement leading to his Hall of fame induction in 2018.

We thought that was it for The Myth in his career until WWE announced Undertaker vs. Goldberg for Super ShowDown. Now they have been booked on WWE’s weekly programs for this upcoming week that comes as a desperate effort by the officials to pull up the lower viewership.

In contradictory view, they had to do it anyway as this upcoming episode of Smackdown emanating from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas will be the final televised show before next Friday’s PPV event.