English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Goldberg to appear next week on WWE Smackdown

By Raja
Goldberg set to make Smackdown debut (image courtesy WWE)
Goldberg set to make Smackdown debut (image courtesy WWE)

Bengaluru, May 31: With exactly a week remaining for WWE Super ShowDown, the process of adding hype to the main event match has finally begun.

Earlier, WWE confirmed the presence of The Undertaker on this upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw from Austin, Texas. Now they have come up with the another big news that his opponent for the Saudi Arabia event will also be in attendance the very next night.

For the first time ever, WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg will grace Smackdown Live on June 4th. This appearance was mandatory as the dream match against The Undertaker needed some sort of buildup prior to culmination.

After all, it’s the two Attitude Era legends colliding inside the squared circle in a match that remained a fantasy booking for the fans.

Speculations were all over the internet on a face-to-face confrontation between them ever since Money in the Bank passed by. However, that was unlikely to happen until Super ShowDown. But we do expect fired-up promos from the veterans as the duo will make consecutive appearances on Raw and Smackdown.

Here’s the confirmation from WWE.com on Goldberg's return to WWE TV,

“Three days before his highly anticipated matchup against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will journey to SmackDown LIVE for the first time ever this coming Tuesday!

"The former Universal Champion hasn’t set foot in a WWE ring since the night after he battled Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. It does not go unnoticed that Goldberg is choosing to appear on SmackDown, the brand with which The Phenom has long been associated.

"What are Goldberg’s intentions and what will his rare appearance mean for his once-in-a-lifetime clash with The Deadman next Friday?”

Goldberg has never been on good terms with the WWE ever since the demise of WCW promotion back in the late 90s. He did have a one-off run in 2003-04 that also ended in bitterness.

Vince McMahon managed to give him a farewell run in the company by bringing him back in 2016-17 where he became the Universal Champion. Brock Lesnar defeated him at Wrestlemania 33 to send him into retirement leading to his Hall of fame induction in 2018.

We thought that was it for The Myth in his career until WWE announced Undertaker vs. Goldberg for Super ShowDown. Now they have been booked on WWE’s weekly programs for this upcoming week that comes as a desperate effort by the officials to pull up the lower viewership.

In contradictory view, they had to do it anyway as this upcoming episode of Smackdown emanating from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas will be the final televised show before next Friday’s PPV event.

More WWE SMACKDOWN News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 2 - May 31 2019, 03:00 PM
West Indies
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 12:22 [IST]
Other articles published on May 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue