Has Daniel Bryan renewed his contract with WWE?

In general, WWE renews the deal for a superstar months before their contracts expire as it helps them to keep the particular name in the storyline process. But that is not the case when it comes to Daniel Bryan. He is yet to sign a new contract with the company and this fuels the rumors of a potential exit during the fall.

However, PWInsider.com recently came up with a positive update on this topic. The source revealed some of the future bookings of the WWE already includes Daniel Bryan in it. One of those event is the SmackDown Live on September 4th at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Going by the current updates, September 1st should be the date when his contract expires. But this episode of Smackdown exceeds that which means that there's a good chance of him re-signing. Another show is also advertising Daniel Bryan which is to be conducted by the end of the year.

The next special WWE live event at Madison Square Garden on December 26th has also included him as a Smackdown Live superstar. This is yet another big hint of the future for the most popular superstar of this generation. He is most likely to stay under the banner of the WWE.

These match cards are always subject to change, but quite often these live show bookings reveal the truth about future appearances of superstars. WWE Universe should be glad in case this turns out to true.

Meanwhile, Daniel Bryan might not be happy with his current booking. He appeared in an interview with Gorilla Position to disclose that most of the time, the WWE creative team discards the suggestions from him, (courtesy stillrealtous.com)

“If I see stuff on the show that I don’t like, right, I’ll be like, 'okay,’ for me, for my stuff, I’ll go in and I’ll say, like, 'hey, I don’t like this because of this, this, and this. Here’s my idea of how to fix it, how I think it’s better. And 95% of the time, nothing changes. but I’m not like, 'you need to do this’ or 'you need to do that’ or whatever it is."

However, the GOAT is not frustrated with WWE due to this reason. He closed the interview saying that he is very happy that the company cleared him to compete again, earlier this year. He also added that he would like to stay in this position which is another positive indication of a potential new deal.