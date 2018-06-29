Has Daniel Bryan signed new contract with the WWE?

We can’t expect to see him in the prime championship picture until and unless his contract with the WWE gets sorted and this is why he was not booked in any of the title matches since his return to wrestling. The scene is very unlikely to change until the Summerslam season passes by for him.

A recent update gave some positive indications about his career after WWE included him in the advertisements of WWE Super-show-down, which will perhaps become the biggest international show hosted by the company. The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia will be the host to it on October 6th later this year.

The fans expected that this advertisement was a hint that Daniel Bryan has signed a new deal with the biggest pro-wrestling promotion in the world, but Wrestling Observer Newsletter wiped out the chances of the same in their recent report. The source also added that there is a good chance the former Smackdown GM might choose to walk away from the company and work in the indie scenes.

“Bryan being announced is not a sign that he has signed a new contract, as he has not. It is certainly possible, perhaps even likely, that he will. He also could go independent and do appearances with the company on shows like this, similar to what Rey Mysterio Jr., has done so far this year.”

However, Dave Meltzer of the same source though sounded positive about a WWE deal. He added that there might be some initial talks in progress between the two parties. The officials have understood that the most popular name of the roster will still be available in October. Hence, he is in the poster of the WWE Network special to be hosted in Australia.

Daniel Bryan's return to in-ring competition has worked wonders for the Smackdown creative team. They have received the biggest marquee player to sell out the nights. But then again the booking has been very poor around him. A lackluster feud against Big Cass did nothing significant in his career. Hopefully the tradition changes with a finalized deal, soon.