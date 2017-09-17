John Cena to miss Monday Night Raw this week

Bengaluru, September 17: On the last edition of Monday Night Raw, we witnessed a huge matchup between John Cena and Braun Strowman. This was the first time ever that these two squared off inside the squared circle, ever. The officials have brought Cena on Raw to have some fresh matchups on the show and this was one of them.

Considering the momentum that Strowman has right now, there was no way that he was going to lose the match. Plus, he is also the number one contender for the Universal Championship which means he needs all the momentum by his side heading into the No Mercy PPV.

So, as expected, he dominated the most part of the match with his physical strength. In the end, though, John Cena received a win via disqualification after Strowman decided to bring a steel step into the contest.

He hit the Cenation Leader with the steps before throwing it into the ring. Then he hit his finishing move, the running power-slam on the steel steps to make the contest disqualified. Apparently, there is a big reason as of why this angle was used on Raw.

The first reason is obvious that the creative team does not allow Cena to suffer a loss before his marquee match against Roman Reigns at No Mercy. In addition, NoDQ.com reported that the steel steps were being used to make Cena look hurt following the altercation. This will help him to sideline him from Raw for one week.

John Cena is scheduled to appear in a Smackdown Live event in Shenzen, China on the same day when Raw takes place, hence, he is not likely to appear on the flagship show, this week. He had a tremendous fan following in the Asian country and hence the company wants him to stay there using his free-agent status.

In his absence, Roman Reigns will gain momentum on his side before heading into the PPV match. Tomorrow night’s WWE Raw will mark the final night before we head towards the PPV to be held on this Sunday in Los Angeles, California.