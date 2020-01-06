English
Kavita Devi, Rinku Singh, Saurav Gurjar: India's WWE Superstars are ready for 2020 with New Year Resolutions

NXT Talent Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh in a Live Show Match at Indias First WWE Tryouts
NXT Talent Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh in a Live Show Match at India's First WWE Tryouts

New Delhi, Jan 6: It is that time of the year when everyone has their targets set out for the upcoming year. With India hosting the first-ever tryouts in March 2019, India's current WWE talent inspired one of the largest turnouts motivating participants from across the country to audition. As they train at the Performance Center and work towards the new year, India's WWE Talents are all set to make 2020 a year of impact.

Here's what the WWE superstars from India have to say about their plans for the new year:

KAVITA DEVI

The first female professional wrestler of Indian nationality to become a part of the WWE roster, Kavita Devi has a noble approach going into 2020 as she says, "We have always perceived women to have certain restrictions but I feel all women are very strong not just mentally but physically too. While there has been a constant push for women empowerment all around the world through different events, activities and conversations, I look at 2020 to continue the conversation and empower women in my country to take on opportunities and succeed in fields that society doesn't expect they could."

RINKU SINGH AND SAURAV GURJAR

For Rinku Singh, his first NXT win in 2019 has broadened his appetite to go after a lot more. He said, "The ultimate dream is to go to WrestleMania and represent India in front of 100,000 people. Nothing is out of sight if you believe, my belief is that you will see Saurav Gurjar and I winning the Tag Team Title and bringing it to India."

Saurav Gurjar agrees to say, "My goals are very much in line with Rinku and nothing would make us happier than to be India's very first WWE Tag Team Champions."

Watch WWE live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels.

Catch WWE Monday Night RAW every Tuesday morning at 5:30 am on SONY TEN 1 channels in English and SONY TEN 3 channels in Hindi and Friday Night SmackDown every Saturday morning at 5.30 am on SONY TEN 1 channels in English and SONY TEN 3 channels in Hindi.

Source: Media Release

Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 20:02 [IST]
