Legend wants WWE to remove Donald Trump from HOF over Washington riot

A large crowd of pro-Donald Trump protesters marched to the United States Capitol while breaching the police barricades after the President addressed his supporters, and told them “never to concede” the election in a speech.

The Senate had to be evacuated as chaos broke out by the rioters. The Capitol currently stays under lockdown, and the mayor has imposed a curfew. The situation throughout the country has been much volatile today. It has affected the professional wrestling world as numerous personalities reacted to the incidents.

Most notably, WWE veteran Mick Foley wants WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon to do something about this situation. The WWE Hall Of Famer blamed the violent situation on the President, as he took to Twitter to write the following:

“This is on you, Mr President. Every single injury today is on you.”

While Foley did not name-drop the POTUS, he seemingly asked Vince McMahon to remove Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Hey Vince - how about throwing this sorry son of a b---h out of our Hall of Fame? @VinceMcMahon," Foley wrote.

WWE has never made a big deal about the fact that The President of the United States is also a Hall of Famer that is the highest honor in pro wrestling. We’ll have to wait and see if Vince McMahon fulfills Mick Foley’s request and removes Donald Trump from the prestigious club.

Trump was inducted into the 2013 Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. Mick Foley was also eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame, that year along with Trish Stratus, Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, and Booker T.

While Vince has been friends with Trump for years, his wife Linda McMahon once worked in the Trump Administration for Small Business Industry, and remains a supporter, to date. She also raised funds for the Republicans during the bygone election campaign in 2020.

WWE Superstars under active contract might be hindered from commenting on this topic, openly as this is something very sensitive. Also, Vince McMahon’s friendship with Donald Trump is well documented who appeared on WrestleMania and Monday Night Raw on several occasions. With that being said, it’s not likely that Vinnie Mac is throwing his friend out of the WWE Hall of Fame.

However, the current WWE Superstars as well as the formers did react on Twitter to the incident. You can check some of those as given below,

Can’t recall any ANTIFA capital storming ... Trump supporters seem to do it on a regular basis. — Vice President Drax (@DaveBautista) January 6, 2021

This 👏 Is 👏 Treason 👏

This 👏 Is 👏 Terrorism 👏

This 👏 Is 👏 Embarrassing 👏

As a country. As a nation. As a Democracy. As an American

This 👏 Is 👏 Shameful 👏 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 6, 2021

Imagine if this was people of color doing the same thing. It would be a massacre. 😡 https://t.co/buKBmRFSvD — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) January 6, 2021

Trump should be removed from office. Cruz and Hawley should resign. This was an attempted coup. You lost,turned Georgia blue. GOP needs to distance themselves from those who committed treason today. Pence should be acting President until charges can be pressed — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 6, 2021

So what would these folks be called that are doing this Bullshit at the Capitol ?



THUGS?

CRIMINALS?

Animals?

TERRORIST?

VERY FINE PEOPLE?

PATRIOTS?

ANTIFA?



Asking for my Black Friends🤔🤔

And for my white,Asian,Mexican and every other race of AMERICAN friends TOO🤔 pic.twitter.com/dWzeZrnrIz — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 6, 2021

Donald Trump supporters are committing acts of Domestic Terrorism. Trump incited this and made sure there wasn’t enough security present to prevent it. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 6, 2021