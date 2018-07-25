Major announcements for next week’s episode of WWE Raw

Meanwhile, the hype for Summerslam will also continue on Raw. To do the same WWE have made multiple announcements for the next episode. Brock Lesnar has been slated to make a return to the show hosted at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. We are hopeful that we can finally see the beast incarnate live in the same venue where he made his return to the promotion, six years ago.

The advertisement of the beast incarnate will surely boost up the ticket sales of the show whether he appears or not. However, several sources have confirmed that the Universal Champion is unlikely to give false hopes to the fans again. As per WWE.com, Brock Lesnar will confront Roman Reigns to add hype to their championship match scheduled for Summerslam.

Another mainstream star who is set to return to WWE Raw next week will be Ronda Rousey. Despite serving a 30-day suspension as per the order of Kurt Angle, we saw her make an appearance at Extreme Rules and the July 16th episode of Raw. This extended her punishment for a futher week as she broke the rules.

The suspension will finally be over next week which means that she will be free to return to WWE Raw, again. It will be interesting to see where Alexa Bliss hides once the 'baddest woman on the planet' returns. Plus, Ronda Rousey has earned the title match against Bliss at Summerslam as she skipped this week's show following the orders of the GM.

There will be two more matches on WWE Raw apart from the pair making their returns. Seth Rollins will square off against Drew McIntyre in a rematch from two weeks ago. Rollins will look forward to gaining all the momentum before the title match at Summerslam. So what better way to do it by defeating the man responsible for his loss at Extreme Rules.

Also, Finn Balor will get another match against Baron Corbin. WWE failed to make any such impact with a rivalry between these two names on WWE Raw. We hope the tradition is changed from next week to keep the fans invested into it. These two have the potential to deliver a big-time match if planned properly.