Maria Kanellis to Brock Lesnar – Top 5 stars who left WWE in 2020

Mike and Maria Kanellis

Despite the Women's Evolution going strong, the oomph factor of the last Playboy Cover Girl from WWE was undeniable. This was the sole reason why WWE hired Maria Kanellis to a contract in 2016 despite knowing she doesn't have much to offer when it comes to in-ring competition. But the ongoing stint had to come to an end as she was staying away from TV due to pregnancy reasons.

WWE even used her as the first and only pregnant 24/7 Champion on Raw indicating they are not on bad terms. But the COVID-19 related cuts included both Maria and her husband Mike, leaving the couple as well as the WWE Universe in shock.

This was the second time that the self-proclaimed 'First Lady' of professional wrestling was let go of the WWE and she didn't take things, lightly. Over on social media, Maria went on several rants over how badly she was treated by WWE. Now, the mother of dual babies is looking forward to carrying that tradition of being outspoken when she begins a new journey with the Ring of Honor promotion, from January.

Rusev

One of the most decorated United States Champions in the history of WWE was released from the company amid a coronavirus related budget cut. A lot of talents were let go of the brand which was called the biggest 'spring cleaning' to be seen in WWE. However, Rusev's name on the list of trimmed superstars was a surprise to many members of the WWE Universe since his wife Lana is still under contract with the company.

Plus, the Bulgarian Brute was considered to be a bright youngster of the WWE who had all the tools to be a future world champion. The fact that factored in WWE's decision was that he became really outspoken about the creative team misusing him for the past couple of years. The release appeared to be quite fruitful for him as he has already found a new home in AEW as Miro.

The Undertaker

The Phenome was that button which WWE Chairman Vince McMahon used to press whenever he used to be in a panic mode. Let that gong heard in the arena, bring The Undertaker and make a PPV match happen to pull up the ratings, has been the strategy for WWE for over a decade. Unfortunately, that trusted shoulder won't exist anymore for Vinnie Mac.

As much as McMahon hated to do it, Survivor Series arrived with that painful experience where he and WWE Universe had to say the final goodbye to the most prolific performer in sports entertainment. The Deadman acknowledged how he is grateful for the opportunity of performing at the highest level for three decades. But it was time for him to hang up those boots, for good so that the young superstars can seize the opportunity.

Kurt Angle

Another big release during the spring cleaning was a former World Champion and the only Olympic Gold Medalist in WWE's history, Kurt Angle. He was no more relevant for in-ring competition but WWE was using her veteran skills to churn a producer out of him. So his sudden release did raise eyebrows.

Later, Kurt Angle revealed in various interviews that it was a 'blessing in disguise' as he could now focus on her personal business ventures on which he had invested, so much. This is the reason he denied the offer to make a comeback on SmackDown, earlier this year, to play the role of Riddle's manager. Since he is not on bad terms with the company, it's expected that WWE must be using him on special occasions.

Brock Lesnar

If The Undertaker heading into the sunset wasn't enough loss for WWE, the biggest box office attraction also accompanied him in a silent way. Brock Lesnar is reportedly a free agent, right now who doesn't have any obligations with the WWE, anymore. His most recent WWE contract has expired at WrestleMania 36.

The deal ran out as the two sides couldn't agree on terms for a new deal. The negotiations are said to be in a paused state as Lesnar can now take offers from outside companies. This isn't the first time that Lesnar and WWE failed to agree on a new deal before the previous deal expired but this would be Lesnar's longest hiatus from WWE to date during the negotiating process.

In the absence of The Beast Incarnate, WWE Raw viewership hit an all-time low during the go-home episode of TLC PPV. This is considered to be the biggest loss for WWE as Lesnar was obviously the 'marquee of all marquees.' The only ray of hope is that Lesnar may not stay away from TV for some more times if WWE continues to throw money at him. We'll have to wait till WrestleMania 37, perhaps to get to know whether the quitter decides to make his way back.