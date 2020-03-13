More title matches set to be announced for WWE Wrestlemania 36

In combined, more than ten matches should be announced for the main card of the show. Till now, five of them have been made official which means a number of announcements will follow soon including some championship matches.

As reported by Slice Wrestling, WWE is planning to host the WWE Raw tag team championship match at Wrestlemania 36 where The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) will defend against AOP (Akam & Rezar).

The new champs already have a successful title defense under their name at Super Showdown 2020 against Rollins and Murphy, courtesy of the interference from Kevin Owens.

It was a clever way for WWE to plant seeds of a singles contest at the 'show of shows’. Slice also reported that following the recent altercations between Owens and Rollins, these two are bound to feature in a match at Wrestlemania 36. These two have been involved in a feud on Monday Night Raw since the fall of 2019 which should culminate at the grandest stage of them all.

Me looking for the women’s tag team titles representation like... our women’s tag division has some some of the most talented women on the roster... where u at Kabuki warriors....? pic.twitter.com/wwFKrklCgv — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 7, 2020

But @WWEAsuka leave your green mist at home. It’s a coward move & my extensions are way too expensive to be stained by green food coloring. #DefendThoseTitles — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 7, 2020

Another championship match which is being set up via social media as Alexa Bliss has called out Asuka in attempt to book herself in the women’s tag team championship match. It was eventually agreed by the Empress of Tomorrow via Twitter and this bout could be the only cross-brand match planned for Wrestlemania 36.

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT.com reported Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross from Smackdown are scheduled to challenge The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) in the women’s tag team title match. He added that it will be a triple threat match where Divas Of Doom (Beth Phoenix & Natalya) will also be included.

“I’m told Bliss/Cross will challenge Kabuki Warriors in addition to Divas of Doom in a three-way tag.”

Beth Phoenix has returned to WWE recently to get involved in the ongoing storyline between Randy Orton and her husband, Edge. It was thought that WWE could insert her into the tag team title program which hasn't happened till date.

The expectation is that The Glamazon will continue to make more appearances on WWE’s flagship show to confirm her consecutive Wrestlemania comebacks.

Here is how the Wrestlemania 36 match card look as it stands,

WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match: Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt