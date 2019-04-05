I have my creative freedom as long as I am present in the ring: WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Scott Dawson

Dawson, who teams up with Dash Wilder for 'The Revival', believes the makers of WWE never handcuff the wrestlers' hands and give them enough opportunity to express their creative freedom in the ring.

Here are the excerpts of the interview:

The Revival has never fought in Steel Cage Match, the ladder match, Elimination Chamber tag team match. Are we going to see you taking up such challenges in the future?

Scott Dawson: I'd like to think that I don't dwell on things like that. Off course I'd take up those challenges. All I think is making The Revival, the best tag team in the world, making the world see that, making people like Vince McMohan and Triple-H see that, making everyone else see that we are the best tag team in the world.

Which Hall of Fame Tag Team would you like to face, if get a chance?

Dawson: As a fan of The Midnight Express, they would be my dream tag team opponents from the past.

Did you ever consider leaving WWE when things didn't go the way you liked?

Dawson: There were quite a few rumours about that but we (Dash and myself) are incredibly proud men who want to work hard, who want to be the best. It is very easy to get frustrated (when things don't go your way). If it crossed our mind, maybe it has crossed our minds but that's because we always wanted to be the best the WWE has ever had. We now have the opportunity to make tag team wrestling special and that's our plan.

Are you and Dash Wilder getting a split up in the upcoming Superstar Shakeup?

Dawson: Dash and I have been teaming in the WWE universe for the last six years and not once we have ever had a scuffle or argument or (used) cuss words against each other. He's such a great guy, he's someone I trust him and he's always got my back. I would love to keep our tag team going on and on. I do not have any plans to split with my brother in arms.

Instead, we are trying to prove that tag team wrestling isn't just a filler. It is something special, it is a bond that you and your best friend have and should be, it can be in the main event of the in any professional wrestling programme to drive people, to drive money.

Any plans of pursuing a solo career in future?

Dawson: No. I've no ambitions, no aspirations to pursue a solo career. I am focussed towards teaming up with my best friend (Dash) as of now and aim to completely change and revolutionise tag team wrestling. If you talk about the future, I don't know.

How can WWE tag team division improve further, any suggestions that you can come up with?

Dawson: Our aim to let everybody know that nobody is better than us, nobody can ever outwork us, nobody can ever match with us. We have been giving this message to the creative team to give us the opportunity and we are gonna deliver on that and that's how we're gonna do it.

Does WWE give you guys the creative freedom you need?

Dawson: There's a perception that our creative freedom is handcuffed, but it's not true. My creative freedom is when I am in that ring, that's my creative freedom. What goes on in the ring is up to me and that's what we control.