New era ushered in WWE with first-ever Women’s Wrestlemania main event

In a match that was touted as the first-of-its-kind, Ronda Rousey got a special entrance when Joan Jett performed her theme song Bad Reputation on the ramp. Charlotte Flair, meanwhile, reached the MetLife Stadium in a chopper that was another first-time incident in WWE history. As for Becky Lynch, the people’s ovation towards her made the entry feel really special.

Ronda Rousey tried to take an early advantage in the match by pouncing on both the opponents. Becky sent her outside after which she countered with Piper’s Pit on the floor to Charlotte Flair. Becky further locked in the dis-arm-her on Charlotte who broke up the submission move, really quick. Flair came back with a dual Natural Selections on Rousey and Lynch but could not get the pinfall.

The Baddest Woman on the planet then floored her opponents with a superfly off the top rope. Flair was not far behind from showcasing her aerial moves as she pulled off a Spanish Fly with Becky off the top rope! Both Flair and Becky tortured Rousey for a while with their pendant submission moves to neutralize her. So Rousey was not able to deliver Piper’s Pit effectively which Becky converted into a Crucifix Pin for the win.

The result meant Becky Lynch became the first-ever Raw and Smackdown women’s champion at the same time. Some fans might complain about the rushed ending of the match but the overall quality of the match was good. More importantly, the crowd went home happy as they were rooting for a Becky win long time now. Wrestlemania 35 ended in the exact same way the fans wanted it to be that is with Lynch celebrating with the two championships and thereby transitioning The Man gimmick into The Myth.

With last night's Wrestlemania main event, the women's evolution came full circle, to say the least. It was three years ago at the same event, that WWE removed the term 'Divas' and simply started referring the female talents as 'Superstars' as to break the existing barrier between men and women's superstars.

The concerned female athletes showed utmost dedication to compete in all the gimmick matches, previously specialized for the men's division. They followed up by main-eventing PPVs and delivered in an all-women show. The only thing remaining to conquer for them was to steal the marquee spotlight at Wrestlemania. Last night, that void was filled effectively at the MetLife Stadium as the Women's Evolution reached a culmination point with the historic Triple Threat Main Event match.