Next challenger for WWE Title hinted on Raw; New Women's tag title contenders revealed

The post-Royal Rumble edition of the show had an opening segment where the champion Drew McIntyre was interrupted by WWE Hall of Famer and the 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge. The Rated R Superstar noted on his win saying that he will announce his WrestleMania 37 opponent soon, and when he does so everyone will know.

Soon, Sheamus came out and interrupted McIntyre and Edge in the middle of the ring talking about how Drew has been his friend for many years (as they belong from the United Kingdom). Edge opted to leave the ring after warning Drew who has a big target on the back.

Sheamus talked trash to Edge as Drew raised the WWE Title in the air and watched his potential Wrestlemania challenger making his exit from the ring. Drew then turned around to digest a big Brogue Kick from Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior made his exit as the WWE Champion was laid down.

Sheamus was then interviewed by Charly Caruso, backstage as Sheamus said he’s tired of being known as McIntyre’s friend. They are not friends, anymore because he wants the WWE Title back. Sheamus then left the building with Drew Gulak who seemed to be his new ally as a confused Caruso looked on.

Charly then interviewed Drew McIntyre later in the show who addressed the surprise attack by his old buddy. He noted that while it would be an honor to face Edge at WrestleMania 37, it will be a family fight when it comes to Sheamus.

The pair have fought before and now they would do it again with the WWE Title hanging in the balance. Drew stated that if Sheamus wants the match, he’s got it.

Sheamus responded to this promo of the King of Claymore Country on Raw on Twitter and wrote, “it’s on… friend. [Irish flag emoji] v [Scottish flag emoji]”. WWE has not announced when Sheamus vs. McIntyre for the WWE Title, but it’s likely to be made official, soon. With Elimination Chamber set for February 21st, this title bout could be scheduled for the upcoming PPV.

Another title match was hinted at as Naomi and Lana became new number-one contenders to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Lana and Naomi returned to Raw by winning a Triple Threat to earn a future title shot from Baszler and Jax. The other two teams in the match were Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, and Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, the former champions.

Lol, any of these “teams” could use a #Reality check, tbh https://t.co/DsewminOjC — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) February 2, 2021

Jax and Baszler became two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions by defeating Flair and Asuka at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, due to interferences from Lacey Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Evans and Flair also interrupted last night’s Triple Threat, causing Charlotte Flair to walk out of the match.

Jax and Baszler weren’t present on RAW but they were watching the Triple Threat, backstage. Later, Baszler put up a tweet to take a jab on all the three teams who were competing on Raw.

