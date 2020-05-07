Nikki Bella: Ronda Rousey WWE debut ‘slap’ to women’s division

Nikki Bella seems to have not forgotten the moment that should have been shared by the female WWE superstars. But it got ruined at the expense of the former UFC Bantamweight Champion.

WWE hosted the very first all-women Royal Rumble match in January 2018 where 30 superstars competed to claim one of the main events of WrestleMania 34. But then Ronda Rousey showed up, making her WWE debut by the end of the match and overshadowing the victory of Asuka.

It appears that Nikki Bella, who was one of the final two competitors of that Royal Rumble match is still upset over how things were booked on that night.

In her new book titled 'Incomparable’, the soon-to-be-mom talked about that night and claimed that it was a historic night that could have had a better finish. Nikki Bella wrote that she has nothing but respect for Ronda Rousey but how the former UFC star was launched in WWE, was a 'bit of a slap' to all the female superstars who competed in the match.

“But it was a bit of a slap in the face to all the historic women wrestlers who had come out for the match, the main event, only to have the moment upstaged by the Ronda announcement. It just didn’t need to happen like that.

It dominated the postshow news cycle and became the only thing everyone wanted to talk about—not the historic Royal Rumble and Asuka’s dominance in the league.” said Nikki Bella. “And by the way, it sucked for Ronda, too. Because that’s no way to join a team—they threw her right into the lion’s den.”

As mentioned above, Royal Rumble 2018 PPV featured the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match which Asuka won by eliminating Nikki Bella. The Japanese sensation was supposed to close the show pointing towards the WrestleMania sign as she was confronted by both the Women’s Champions from Raw and SmackDown brand.

While this was supposed to be a key moment for the WWE Women’s Superstars, Ronda Rousey appeared out of nowhere announcing that she'd be a part of WrestleMania 34, as well. This immediately became the hottest topic in sports entertainment which also received major mainstream attention. No one was seen talking about the historic feat achieved by the WWE women superstars as the Baddest Woman on the Planet stole the spotlight.

The moment booked by WWE creative team which was highly criticized by the pro-wrestling pundits for less caring about the female talents. However, Ronda Rousey did live up to the expectation during her WWE stint as she was a full-time performer and a major attraction on Monday Night Raw episodes.

Rousey also had a feud with Nikki Bella in October 2018 when these two main-evented the first-ever Women's pay-per-view named Evolution. It appeared to be the final match of the elder Bella where she failed to dethrone Rousey from her title reign. That run continued until WrestleMania 35 after which the UFC Hall of Famer went to an impregnation vacation that is still continuing.