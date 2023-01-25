NXT Vengeance Day 2023: Title Match; 2-out-of-3 falls & more announced for WWE PLE

The two women having personal beef for months on NXT programming ended up winning the number-one contender's match for NXT Women's Tag Team Championships by winning a match against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

Henley and James acted as cohorts as the latter freed Henley from a submission by Nile before Henley pinned her with a Shining Wizard on the January 24 episode of NXT.

Soon after the win over Nile and Paxley, Brooks Jensen revealed in a backstage segment that he approached WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels so that his love interest (Kiana James) and good friend (Fallon Henley) receive a title shot.

Afterward, WWE officially announced Kiana James & Fallon Henley vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles for the upcoming NXT Vengeance Day premium live event.

Carter and Chance are in possession of the NXT women's tag team championships since the August 2 episode of WWE NXT where they won a four-way match against former champions Toxic Attraction, Nile & Paxley, and Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon.

Since winning the gold, they've successfully defended it against the likes of Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend, Elektra Lopez & Kiana James, Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H., and Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark.

In another announcement for Vengeance Day, Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes met at a barber shop during NXT's weekly episode to agree on competing in a 2 Out of 3 Falls match at the PLE to continue their feud.

Besides, another title match will be added to the PLE card as The New Day Tag Team Invitational in the form of a triple threat encounter has been announced for next week.

NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT



We find out who joins the NXT Tag Team Title Match at NXT #VengeanceDay 👀 pic.twitter.com/GOyE1ALy2e — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 25, 2023

The Dyads vs. Chase U vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade is the lineup of this triple threat. The winner of this contest will be added to the NXT Tag Team Championship Match at Vengeance Day.

Plus, The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) will finally be able to get their hands on Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) after weeks of ambushes from behind.

Ivy Nile accepted Jinder Mahal's challenge on behalf of the Indian superstar during NXT after The Creeds defeated Drew Gulak and Hank Walker in a tag team match.

Cora Jade's ongoing rivalry with Lyra Valkyria will also continue as they'll meet in a one-on-one encounter. Jade cost Lyra her spot in the 20-woman battle royal for a number-one contender's spot for the NXT women's title, a couple of weeks ago.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event takes place Saturday, February 4 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The updated match card for the PLE stands as follows:

- Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne - Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women's Championship

- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match for the NXT Championship

- The New Day (c) (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) and Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. TBD for the NXT Tag Team Championships in a Fatal-4-Way

- Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c) vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships

- Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak for the NXT North American Championship

- Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) in a 2-out-of-3 fall match

As for the January 31st episode of WWE NXT from the WWE Performance Center, the currently confirmed match card goes as follows:

- Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. The Dyad vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson (Winner to be added to NXT Tag Team Title Match at Vengeance Day)

- The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher

- Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria