NXT & Women's Championship Match confirmed for TakeOver

Last night's "Take Off To Takeover" edition of NXT on the USA Network presented the very first Gauntlet Eliminator Match where O'Reilly became the new number-one contender by being the final man standing inside the ring. The match also featured names like Kushida, The Velveteen Dream, Bronson Reed, Timothy Thatcher, and Cameron Grimes.

The finishing segments witnessed O'Reilly eliminating Reed after a knee drop off the top rope. Thatcher was also eliminated by him via a roll-up by O'Reilly. Grimes' knee buckled as he had failed attempt with the Cave In. O'Reilly then applied the kneebar for the submission win.

Another top match for NXT TakeOver was confirmed where Candice LeRae vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai for the title will go down.

The "Take Off To Takeover" NXT edition opened with a Battle Royal to declare the new number-one contender to Shirai. The spot was captured by LeRae who eliminated Shotzi Blackheart to win the match.

Before the match, LeRae attacked Tegan Nox backstage to remove her from the Battle Royal. The match had several regular Superstars as well as fresh talents from the black and yellow brand - LeRae, Blackheart, Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Catalina, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, Aliyah, Xia Li, Marina Shafir, Indi Hartwell, Gia Roman, Raven, Ellie, and Rita Reis.

Next week, WWE NXT will come up with the go-home edition for TakeOver where A women's match and a mixed tag team match has been announced for the hype-up purpose.

Johnny Gargano will team with wife Candice LeRae to take on NXT North American Champion Damian Priest and NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai in mixed tag team action. This match will be a preview before Gargano vs. Priest and LeRae vs. Shirai happens at TakeOver.

Plus, the weekly show will also feature Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai in singles action. This match was announced after these two had an altercation during the Women’s Battle Royal.

The next NXT TakeOver is scheduled for Sunday, October 4 which should emanate from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. But another wave of COVID-19 outbreak reportedly hit the NXT roster and now rumours have that WWE might move the show to the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. This will mark NXT’s ThunderDome debut.

The current card for TakeOver, after last night's NXT, stands as follows,

NXT Title Match

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c).