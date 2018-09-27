NXT Women's title match confirmed for WWE Evolution

The reigning NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane accepted to defend the title against Shayna Baszler at Evolution PPV which is set to take place on October 28.

The pair have been involved in one classic rivalry and have planned to renew it at WWE Evolution after Baszler came down to the ring following Sane's win over Vanessa Borne to invoke her rematch clause.

The Pirate Princess and The Queen of Spades have been feuding ever since they first collided in the 2017 Mae Young Classic Final, in which Sane cme out on top to claim the prestigious honor of inaugural Mae Young Classic winner.

After that final, both Superstars have had two more thrilling matches in which Baszler topped Sane in February, but The Pirate Princess later evened the score at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, picking up the NXT Women's Title in the process.

Since dropping the title, the former UFC star Baszler has been trying to dethrone Sane and dominate the NXT with a championship again.

The announcement of this match confirms four fights for the card. WWE had earlier announced two one-on-one matches involving women's division legends, the first being Lita vs. Mickie James and the second Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss.

Meanwhile, the third is the finals of the Mae Young Classic tournament in which Toni Storm will take on Io Shirai. We also expect the Raw Women's title and the Smackdown Women's title matches to be confirmed in the due course.

Check out the matched confirmed for Evolution till now:

Mae Young Classic 2018 final match: Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm

Singles match: Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus

Singles match: Lita vs. Mickie James

NXT Women's Championship match: Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler