Original plans for Ronda Rousey at WWE Royal Rumble and Wreslemania 35

One of the matches will take place for the WWE Raw women's championship. Ronda Rousey will defend her belt against Sasha Banks. It is a dream match for us as we could have never imagined seeing this matchup.

Sasha Banks is the best technical wrestler present in the locker room according to most experts and fans. The champion, on the other hand, is a visual treat to watch every time she steps foot into the squared circle. So this future contest has all the potential to steal the show and thereby become an early 'match of the year' candidate for 2019.

However, Sasha Banks was nowhere near to the title picture and was added to it all of a sudden. The original plan was different for Royal Rumble which had implications to Wrestlemania 35 main event.

Things got changed in recent times as per the statements from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The officials were rooting for a different matchup that is Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair part II. It is assumed that repetition might be the one reason why WWE scrapped this match. But this is still in the pipeline to take place in due course.

As for the upcoming edition of Wrestlemania 35, the women's division matchup is yet to be decided. Handing Sasha Banks the sudden opportunity has made the scenario wide open where anything can happen at the biggest event of the year. Here is more on that from stillrealtous.com,

"It’s not confirmed at this point that Ronda Rousey will face Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 35, but WWE reportedly nixed plans for Charlotte vs. Ronda at the Rumble so that they could keep that option open."

Sasha Banks is no less of a competitor than the above-mentioned trio in the WWE. It is really unfortunate that the creative heads did not utilize her as per her true caliber. She was involved in random tag team matches until she got this sudden opportunity. Basically, Ronda Rousey handpicked her and claimed The Boss as 'the Heart of the Women’s Division on the red brand.'