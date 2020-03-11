Paige to return to action before WWE Wrestlemania 36?

Based on the above note, the youngest WWE Divas Champion in history is speculated to be returning to action. It was announced during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, that Paige was coming back to Smackdown on FOX.

However, the capacity of her appearance was not revealed, but it was stated that she will confront the Smackdown women’s champion, Bayley. It was also noted that this moment could turn out to be a 'pivotal one’ for the women’s division of the blue brand.

Now rumours have been running rampant on WWE potentially clearing Paige to be back in competition after her sudden retirement due to neck concussion in 2018. But Edge and Daniel Bryan have made their comebacks in recent times from similar injuries raising hopes among the fans that the 2-time Divas Champion could also find her way to the ring, someday.

Reddit user PsychMuppet began a Live Raw Discussion Thread asking "Yo is Paige cleared?" LooseLipsBackstage, who has is well-known to give spoilers regarding WWE replied with an emoji. Apparently, he is trying to keep this one a secret so that when the official announcement comes, it will be pretty exciting for the pro-wrestling fans.

The thread continued as another Reddit user named _heat_fan commented: “If Paige actually returns to challenge Bayley, i will honestly mark the f*ck out. But i will try to keep my expectations low.”

LooseLipsBackstage replied to it saying: “Get ready.” So, the fans will have to stick their eyes on this week’s Smackdown when one of the most popular female names in the history of WWE shows up at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

On a related note, Mike Johnson made a good point during PW Insider Elite audio pointing out that the existence of AEW could be the sole reason why WWE may have changed their parameters while clearing injured stars to be back in action.

Edge was medically disqualified to compete in a WWE ring for nine years. Suddenly, he was back after showing interest to work in WWE’s rival brand as the company set up a marquee match for him at Wrestlemania 36 against Randy Orton.

So, we should not be surprised something similar gets announced for Paige on this Friday night. Here’s more from Johnson,

“I haven’t heard she’s cleared, but in a world where Edge is wrestling Randy Orton at WrestleMania I don’t put anything past WWE and I think the fact that AEW exists has changed their parameter in terms of what they’re willing to allow talents to do physically in the ring.”

“There were chats between Edge and AEW and magically Edge was cleared to return to the ring. Could similar things have happened with Paige? I don’t know. I’m not stating that they did happen, but I do find it interesting. Either they’re doing an angle or they’re using Paige as the mouthpiece for the challengers at WrestleMania.”

There’s still no confirmation on whether WWE has cleared Paige for action or not. But rumours are running high that WWE allows her to challenge Bayley for the Smackdown women’s championship at Wrestlemania. If Paige does get included in the title scenario, the complexion of Friday night is bound to get changed in a big way.