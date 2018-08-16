Potential outcome for Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey at WWE Summerslam

The storyline angle between Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss revolves in such a way where the challenger wants to take revenge against the champion. Bliss ruined Rousey's maiden title opportunity at the Money in the Bank PPV and she also got Rousey suspened from WWE Raw with her thrash talk.

So there will be good ending to this feud only if Ronda Rousey beats down the hell out of the 'wicked witch of the WWE' and takes away her title. Chances are quite high that WWE might wish to go in this direction as this would mark Rousey's first title win. It will boost the biggest event of the summer.

But surprise change in plan plays a pivotal role in WWE. So there can be certain twists and turns in the match. The first can be a sudden betrayal by Natalya. She has claimed to be Ronda's good friend ever since the Wrestlemania season was over. This can just be a setup for a potential heel turn for Nattie whenever needed.

Summerslam has always been a memorable place for the Neidhart family and the Hart Dungeon member might want to create another memorable moment of her own. This can be the sole reason that the 'baddest woman on planet earth' loses yet another title opportunity.

Speaking of betrayal leads us to Mickie James who can turn against Alexa Bliss. These two have become friends all of a sudden on the roster after being on a completely different page. So this might be the time that the veteran Mickie shows her true color and costs The Goddess her title at Summerslam.

Lastly, another scenario can be on the Summerslam card where both Mickie James and Natalya turn their back on the two participants. This could ruin the championship match and could create a tag team featuring Mickie and Nattie. This may help the two all-time great women superstars will get their relevance back on the roster by creating a strong impact.

With the all-women Evolution PPV coming up in October, every woman will try to prove their worth. This sudden twist in the tale can certainly change the landscape of the WWE Raw women's championship. It might create a fatal-4-way title match scenario or make way for a perfect introduction to the women's tag team division.