Potential spoiler for WWE Universal title match at Royal Rumble 2020

As a result, we have seen veteran Kane’s appearance to summon Wyatt into the ring through a hole that was a ruse so Bryan can seek redemption on his Rumble opponent.

At this point, Daniel Bryan holds the advantage heading into the first PPV event of 2020 as his American Dragon persona has been able to send The Fiend on a retreat several times.

So there are hopes that the YES movement may prevail on January 26th at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. However, that may not be enough to make Bryan the new champion as per WWE’s future advertisements.

A poster has been doing rounds on the internet which shows The Fiend will defend the Universal Championship against Kane. Moreover, this could be in an Inferno Match at the next Saudi Arabia PPV which is set to take place on February 27.

Most of the time, local ads turn out to be true as WWE locally uses these to sell out tickets. And most importantly, the currently advertised lineup for the next Saudi show suggests that The Fiend will retain his title at Royal Rumble.

Saudi Arabia are advertising that The Fiend will be defending his Universal Title against Kane in an Inferno Match at the next Saudi show in February pic.twitter.com/NrBdLTakzu — xRobsonHD 🍊 (@xRobsonHD) 16 January 2020

Previously, the speculation was that legendary Kane made his return to SmackDown to enter the Royal Rumble match. He also cut a promo on the Friday night show to hint the same by stating there won’t be a Rumble match without his presence as it is his favourite event. (He holds the record of most eliminations with the number of superstars being 43)

However, now it seems that Kane will be used in a even bigger way as he may continue to appear on SmackDown following Royal Rumble to set up his title match against The Fiend.

Saudi Arabia fans love to see the old school stars, so booking this match would be a smart decision from WWE’s creative perspective. Wwfoldschool.com added that the Inferno gimmick might be pulled from the match as this stipulation is yet to be confirmed.

Kane is well known to put over younger talents and he is likely to do the same with The Fiend to elevate his career en route to WrestleMania 36. The Saudi Arabia show will be used as a filler before the storylines for the biggest event of the year kick off.

Hence, it’s almost certain that Kane will digest another loss to the Universal Champion and return to his Mayoral job for the Knoxville County.

As reported earlier, The Fiend will defend his Universal title against Roman Reigns in the potential main event of WrestleMania 36. So he will be seen as an even stronger individual by engulfing the legendary Kane in a future matchup. If the recent updates are true then he may not drop the title until Roman crosses his path.