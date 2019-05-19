Potential spoiler from Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles title match at WWE MITB 2019

The Architect of the WWE pinned Brock Lesnar at the opening contest of Wrestlemania 35 to bring the Universal Champion back to Monday Night Raw. He, as well as the fans, could have barely imagined that none but AJ Styles will be waiting for him as the first challenger for that coveted title. The Wrestlemania-caliber bout has been booked for Money in the bank just to make the show a sell-out.

So who will walk out of this first-time-ever bout on this Sunday night as the winner? Many believed that AJ Styles could be the new face of WWE Raw and thereby should beat Rollins to pick up the Universal Championship. But SkyBet revealed the latest betting odds which shows the reigning champion is still favorite to retain his belt. There’s no point either to take away the belt, at the earliest from The Architect who barely got a chance to prove himself as a strong champion.

Additionally, Wrestling Observer noted that the next championship feud for Seth Rollins has already been set. Baron Corbin pinned the champion in a tag team match on the May 6th episode and that planted the seeds of a championship rivalry. The current plan is to let Seth Rollins retain the title at Money in the Bank (in a match where AJ and Seth are likely to put on a clinic) and go on to defend it against the former WWE Raw general manager.

Even the upcoming house show matches throughout the summer are advertising Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin indicating that the championship reign of Rollins is not ending anytime sooner. Meanwhile, Slice Wrestling gave a recent update suggesting that WWE may have come up with a backup plan trying to replace Corbin from the number one contender’s spot for the Universal Championship.

When it comes to TV ratings, the former WWE Raw acting general manager is a major cause for the decline. So there’s a possible chance that the future feud may get canceled. Here’s more from wwfoldschool.com,

"Slice Wrestling is reporting that the Universal Championship feud between Rollins & Corbin could get canceled due to the current drop in viewership. For those who don’t know, WWE is currently under a lot of pressure from their TV partners due to record low viewership numbers."