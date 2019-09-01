English
Potential spoiler on next Universal Champion at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019

By Raja
Seth Rollins is the current Universal Champion (image courtesy WWE.com)
Seth Rollins is the current Universal Champion (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, September 1: It was earlier reported that WWE is pretty high on The Fiend Bray Wyatt character who is being protected at this moment. He will continue dismantling anyone standing in his path that could lead to bigger things in the future. Updated reports suggest that the creative team is indeed banking on him in a way so that he ends up dethroning the reigning champion or the one who wins the next title match at Clash of Champions.

The ongoing advertisements already suggested that the demonic character will move into the main-event picture, sooner. According to an update, the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view could see him in the title picture, that’s pretty earlier than we have thought. The Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California, that is the host venue of the October 6th event, posted a tweet claiming The Fiend Bray Wyatt is coming after the Universal Championship. He will be challenging either Raw Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman or RAW Tag Team & WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to a match at the PPV event inside the Cell structure.

Follow-up news has arrived claiming that the ad containing the spoiler is indeed true. As per the reports of the Wrestling Observer, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will indeed challenge for the Universal Championship at the Hell in a Cell 2019 PPV (It means the advertisement on Twitter from the Golden1 Center is rare where the venue has disclosed the potential main event even when no storyline angle has begun)

WWE will like to set up the Hell in a Cell angle at Clash of Champions set for September 15th in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Fiend could now make an appearance on the show and meet the winner of the Universal Championship match (Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman) in the ring, once the main event concludes.

Also, the WWE officials will be putting full force to present Wyatt’s new gimmick as an unstoppable force that will make him the next Universal Champion, (via wwfoldschool.com)

"According to Slice Wrestling, WWE officials are currently planning to have The Fiend go undefeated for at least one full year. During this undefeated run, The Fiend is expected to destroy almost all top WWE stars & legends. This means that if the Fiend ends up challenging for the Universal Title at Hell In A Cell, then it’s almost a guarantee that he’s going to capture the Title."

There are speculations ongoing that The Fiend character could face The Undertaker in his retirement match at Wrestlemania 36. Creating an undefeated streak for the potential successor of the Deadman would be an accolade to plant seeds for this monumental bout. This terrifying persona will be a perfect option for WWE to give a proper send-off to the greatest sports entertainer of all-time. So no wonder why The Fiend will continue receiving special treatment in upcoming shows.

Read more about: wwe wwe raw seth rollins
Story first published: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 1, 2019

