Potential title changes with dream match for WWE Evolution PPV

Written By: Raja
Can Carmella retain her title until Evolution? (image courtesy Twitter)
Bengaluru, August 19: WWE Evolution has been the center of attention ever since its announcement. We are just days away from the annual Summerslam PPV. It will definitely come up with a stacked card. But fans are interested more in the all-women PPV event rather than the biggest event of the summer.

Curiosity is an all-time high for this special show named as Evolution considering its concept. We have never seen a show that will feature women and only women superstars on the card. So, it will be worth the watch how WWE would set this up. We should not that TLC PPV has been shifted to make way for this one.

Hence, the company is bound to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience. Meanwhile, reports are already coming around the potential main event of the night. A bout between the MMA four horsewomen and WWE four horsewomen would be the most appropriate bout to close the show.

But there are a few constraints while arranging this upcoming bout. WWE has already announced that all the women's championships (RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT: UK Women’s Titles) will be up for grabs on that night. So no one from the proposed tag team match should not be the champions at Evolution.

The scenario is simple as all the Women’s Titles will on the line at this PPV, champions can’t be a part of a non-title match. Hence, Ronda Rousey can't go into the show with the WWE Raw women's championship on that night. But she is most likely to earn it from Alexa Bliss at Summerslam. Hence, she has to drop the title within October 28th.

Also, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch received the chance Smackdown women's title against Carmella. They received to win the title at Summerslam. But in order to set this 'four horsewomen vs. four horsewomen' matchup, they wouldd either have to remain unsuccessful or drop the title in quick time after winning it.

Shayna Baszler is the current NXT women's champion who will also have to drop the title for the upcoming contest. Chances are high that it would happen at NXT Takeover in Brooklyn. Thereafter, she will move into the main roster and join Ronda Rousey to act as the inducer for this dream matchup.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 19, 2018, 13:44 [IST]
