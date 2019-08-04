Potential WWE Summerslam 2019 match card with new matches

At this point, there are more than five matches that could be added to the Summerslam match card. Meltzer stated that the women's tag team championship comes first in this context as The IIconics will finally get a chance to defend the title which has gradually lost its relevance on the roster.

And it will be a huge fatal-four-way match as informed by the veteran pro-wrestling journalist,

"The IIconics will defend their championships in a Fatal-4-way against Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville and also the fourth team which is Kairi and Asuka.”

He also added that Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were scheduled to face the champions on this past episode of Smackdown Live. But WWE's plan of this huge match at Summerslam, forced the creative to keep the concerned female superstars away from any physical confrontation.

Meanwhile, we should also remember that it will be the first pay-per-view title defense for The IIconics since they won the belts from Sasha Banks and Bayley at WrestleMania 35 in a Fatal-4-Way. During this reign, they have defended the title on TV, only once that was on June 17th episode of Raw where the team of Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss became their victims.

Moving on from the women's division, we had earlier reported that Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan may become official for Summerslam if the latter name turned out to be Reigns' attacker on Smackdown. Additionally, Dolph Ziggler vs. Goldberg is anticipated courtesy of what Meltzer has reported.

Two more matches at Summerslam should be locked in as per the same source who states that on Tuesday's 205-Live episode, WWE will announce Drew Gulak next defence of the WWE Cruiserweight Title against Oney Lorcan. Plus, Drew McIntyre will try to teach a lesson to Cedric Alexander after he receives a singles contest at Summerslam 2019.

That's not all as we also expect Ali vs. Shinsuke Nakamura to happen for the Intercontinental Championship. Ali pinned Nakamura to earn a title opportunity on Smackdown. So it's just a matter of time that WWE will sanction this title match at Summerslam.

There will be some 24/7 Championship activities as well although doubts prevail whether WWE can use a champion fully who is pregnant!

Going by all the rumours, it looks like Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson or SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods are the only title-holders who will sit out of Summerslam with no active storyline in progress for them.

This leads us to assume what the Summerslam 2019 match card would look like as revealed by wrestlingINC.com,

WWE Universal Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

RAW Women's Title Match: Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match: Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak (c) (not officially announced)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Ali vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (not officially announced)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay (c) (not officially announced)

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens (Owens will quit WWE if he loses)

Bray Wyatt as The Fiend vs. Finn Balor

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg (not officially announced)

Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus

Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (not officially announced)

Cedric Alexander vs. Drew McIntyre (not officially announced)