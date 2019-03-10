Predictions for WWE Fastlane 2019 pay-per-view event

Kick-off show: Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

Prediction: It's pathetic to see this particular lineup being added as the kick-off show when the audience barely would have made their entry to the arena. Despite the low atmosphere this fight should be a good one. Mysterio and Andrade are expected to deliver an opener where we will not be able to blink our eyes. These two were tailor-made for each other in the ring and might come up with the match of the night. In the end, Andrade should stand tall as the rivalry was built to make him look stronger.

Raw Tag Team Championship: Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. The Revival (c)

Prediction: The latest NXT imports are literally on fire at the moment as they have not lost a match since their arrival on the main roster, three weeks ago. Ricochet and Black will steal the show once again with their high-flying moves but should come up short. However, they will not be pinned by the reigning champions since there is a third team present. Roode and Gable will lose this match to keep the existing title reign intact. Going forward, the plan is to turn Roode againts his buddy Gable as he would probably move to the IC title picture.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

Prediction: WWE themselves blasted the balloon of hopes around the Women's tag team championships. All the hype around the inaugural title died down due to this bad booking. However, the good part is that the champions are still expected to get Trish Stratus and Lita as their opponents at Wrestlemania 35. Hence, they will be successful in their first title defense at Fastlane. But it should not be a cakewalk for them as the two behemoth opponents will give them a beating for most part of the matchup.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship: Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. The Usos (c)

Prediction: The plan of forming a team comprising Shane McMahon and The Miz was always targeted to build up a Wrestlemania rivalry. Tonight at Fastlane, that storyline will finally commence to ensure that The Usos will not drop their belt at the earliest. But the curiosity will still remain high on this match since there's still some dilemma around which one between McMahon and Miz will turn heel. If Vince McMahon books this match then the Hollywood A-lister might adopt his original mean gimmick, again turning on against Shane-O-Mac.

TOMORROW 💁‍♀️ There will be a NEW Smackdown Women’s Champion and when I say NEW I mean the woman that has it ALL & that’s #GodsGreatestCreation 🙌🏼 #WWEFastLane #Totalpackage @WWE pic.twitter.com/JNB4F9IXqY — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) March 10, 2019

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose vs. Asuka (c)

Prediction: Don't be surprised if this match at Fastlane turns out to be a squash match in favor of the champion. Asuka seems lost with all the focus on the WWE Raw women's championship, right now. Only a dominant win against Mandy Rose will help her to garner the attention of the WWE Universe. Only then, she can demand a much bigger Wrestlemania match. As for the challenger, she will not be lost from the title picture as good times will be waiting for her after the ‘show of shows' is done.

WWE Championship Match: Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

Prediction: It's weird to see Kevin Owens desperately trying to adapt himself in a babyface gimmick in a situation where he is not supposed to get cheers. You don't have to be a genius to guess that Kofi Kingston is still coming for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania. This is why Owens was inserted into a filler feud against Bryan. Hence, the ‘eco-friendly' champion will come out of Fastlane with another successful defense via help from Rowan who will be standing in his corner.

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (Becky’s final chance to make it to Wrestlemania)

Prediction: The plan around the first-ever women's Wrestlemania main event has always been to host a triple threat match. So, there's no doubt about Becky Lynch beating Charlotte fair and square to confirm the lineup. But there will be a lot of shenanigans around the ring during this match with Ronda Rousey's presence. The champion will try to beat her two opponents up as she's now officially a heel to justify her gimmick of ‘the baddest woman on the planet'.

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley

Prediction: As much as the WWE Universe wants to see final Shield reunion to end on a sweet note. Well, to their disappointment that is not what's gonna happen. Bringing the band back together has always been eyed to retain Dean Ambrose in the company after Wrestlemania 35. So he will show his true colors again by turning his back on the two brothers and thereby costing this matchup at Fastlane. This ensures Ambrose will steal the spotlight as the meanest heel present on WWE Raw. Only thus, Roman Reigns will get a solid opponent on April 7th and thereby re-establish Ambrose on the flagship show's roster.