Reason Charlotte Flair lost WWE NXT Women's Title at TakeOver: In Your House

As seen on the main event of the bygone NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, Io Shirai defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. The crowning moment came when Flair had the Figure Eight Leg Lock applied on Rhea and Io hit a Moonsault on Ripley and then pinned her to get the win.

So, technically Shirai never pinned Charlotte Flair and the former champion has every right to think that she never lost her title. It was basically a way to protect The Queen's dominant status as she would potentially leave the NXT brand. With the automatic rematch clause not being intact, anymore, it's not likely that Flair will challenge Shirai for the lost belt.

Rather, WWE has a bigger task in hand for her on the main roster. According to the reports of The Dirty Sheets, the reason Charlotte Flair dropped the NXT Women's Title, this soon is because WWE needs her, full-time on Monday Night RAW in the absence of Becky Lynch. The Man is on a hiatus as she's pregnant and due for the month of December. So we won't be seeing her back on TV, anytime soon.

WWE Raw Women's Division desperately needed some leader which the current Raw Women’s Champion can't be due to her language barrier. She can't cut promos in English to build connections with fans and hence isn't considered to be on the top for the long run. So, the trusted shoulder of Charlotte Flair was the most suitable replacement that WWE officials could have asked for.

The report also informed that the genetically superior athlete will also be used in a future RAW Women’s Championship program against Asuka. WWE has been channeling an angle on Raw that says Asuka has never defeated Charlotte in a singles encounter. So, sooner or later, the Flair-clan member is going to challenge the champion over the title.

It should be noted that Charlotte Flair has defeated Asuka over the SmackDown Women’s Championship, twice in her career. Back at WrestleMania 34, the undefeated streak of Asuka for 931 days, came to an end at the hands of the second generation superstar. In March 2019, Flair defeated Asuka again for the SmackDown Women’s Championship just two weeks before WrestleMania 35. Plus, last night on Raw, Flair again pinned Asuka in a non-title affair.

Charlotte Flair now has a record twelve championship wins (including two NXT Women's title runs) by her name. WWE wants her to break her father, Ric Flair's record of 16 world championship wins and it should become a reality within a couple of years from now.