Revealed: Current favorite to face CM Punk at WWE Wrestlemania 36

As revealed by SkyBet, Triple H is the front-runner to take on the 'Cult Personality' in what will be the latter's much-anticipated comeback match. It is pretty much predictable as these two did not share a great relationship ever. Rumors also claim that these two have never liked each other and that produces natural bad blood between them.

So who knows whether WWE would like to go with this organic idea where a rebellious guy comes back to feud with the COO of the company. As for now, the general belief is that WWE will bring the former world Champion back in action in time for WrestleMania 36. So Triple H vs. CM Punk is the currently rumoured match for the biggest event of the year.

Here are the odds disclosed by the source for the five superstars who may be waiting to step up against the returnee, (despite no official statement about Punk’s in-ring status).

1. Triple H 9/2

2. Brock Lesnar 6/1

3. Rey Mysterio 7/1

4. Roman Reigns 8/1

5. John Cena 8/1

It was last Wednesday (November 13) night, that CM Punk made a shocking appearance on Backstage talk show on FOX to break the internet. He was trending all over social media despite it not being a typical WWE return. According to Brad Shepard, Punk’s surprise return on the FOX show 'fell flat' at the company's Headquarters. But it could eventually lead to an in-ring return soon,

“I spoke to a source in WWE about CM Punk’s new role on WWE Backstage. I was told his appearance/new role received a mild reaction at WWE HQ, and the source felt it was a flat 'return’.

"They don’t believe that’s entirely his fault but it felt dry seeing him on a recap show.

"There’s still no deal with WWE at this time – he’s all Fox Sports. The internal belief though is this is CM Punk’s initial attempt at melting the ice before inevitably getting in the ring again.”

CM Punk has not been inside the squared circle for a long time which could be the biggest barrier for his comeback. To be back in a wrestling shape he needs a lot of training sessions which can't happen without proper workouts at the Performance Center. Hopefully, both the parties would consider their previous bitter experience as 'waters under the bridge' and move forward to make some history together.