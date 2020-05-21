Revealed: Full list of WWE pay-per-view for rest of 2020

WWE had five pay-per-view events planned to take place after SummerSlam in August before the coronavirus outbreak. As per the latest updates from WrestleVotes, those WWE Network specials are still intact in their respective host cities as the company still hopes to be back with live events filled with the audience.

For now, the five PPVs after the biggest party of the summer are listed as follows,

* Clash of Champions on September 20 in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center.

* Hell In a Cell on October 18 in Atlanta, Georgia at the Philips Arena.

* Second 2020 show in Saudi Arabia (probably Crown Jewel) on November 5

* Survivor Series on November 22 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center

* TLC on December 20 in Chicago, Illinois at the All-State Arena

It’ll be interesting to see whether WWE can run these shows as per schedule as the COVID-19 situation continues.

As for the pre-SummerSlam pay-per-views, WWE Backlash is the very next on the card, scheduled on June 14 which is likely to happen at the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Extreme Rules is then set for July 19 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, whereas SummerSlam is still scheduled for August 23 in Boston, Massachusettes at the TD Garden. But if the recent reports are any indications then the pandemic will force WWE to change the location.

Boston Mayor has recently informed that he won't allow any event with large gatherings until Labor Day that is September 7th. He has also asked the promoters to start looking for alternate venues if they had plans to bring a huge crowd to the city. Since SummerSlam was supposed to be a packed show at The Garden, it has to be moved.

WWE is likely to have plenty of options while changing the SummerSlam venue except for the PC since multiple states have shown interest in bringing back pro-wrestling. Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Arizona have attempted to open the doors for pro sports. Now California is also following them by allowing empty arena shows to start in June.

California Governor Gavin Newsom hosted a press conference on Monday saying that pro sports will be coming back to his state if they can maintain the current COVID-19 numbers.

“Pro sports in that first week or so of June without spectators and modifications and very prescriptive conditions also can begin to move forward…if we hold these trend lines in the next number of weeks.”