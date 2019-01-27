English

Revealed: Men and women’s WWE Royal Rumble 2019 match winners

By Raja
WWE Royal Rumble 2019 (image courtesy WWE.com)
WWE Royal Rumble 2019 (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, January 27: Royal Rumble marks the start of the Road to Wrestlemania. This is the annual event that sets the tone for the extravaganza that awaits two months later. Fans believe this is the most exciting time of the year that begins with a prestigious battle royal, where 30 superstars will battle it out inside the ring to punch their ticket to the biggest show of the year.

From last year onwards, the excitement has doubled as WWE added a separate Royal Rumble match for the women superstars. Just like the male roster members, they will continue the tradition this year as well. The respective winners of the men and women's Rumble matches will go on to perform in respective championship matches in their division.

Spoilers are out about the winners of these two Royal Rumble matches. Currently, two superstars from different brands seem the absolute favorites to feature in marquee matches at Wrestlemania. So they are poised to get momentum by winning the over the top rope battle royal. Cagesideseats.com gave us updates on the two names who could headline Wrestlemania as per the current scenario.

Seth Rollins is the absolute favorite to win the men's Royal Rumble match. He has been the show-runner of Monday Night Raw for the whole of 2018. His duties got even bigger ever since Roman Reigns had to take time off due to Leukemia. Being the trusted shoulder of the company makes him the favorite to feature in the prime championship match at Wrestlemania 35.

He will solidify that spot by winning the men's Royal Rumble match. Speculations are around that Brock Lesnar will retain the title at Royal Rumble despite the current momentum of Finn Balor. So Seth Rollins will be the next in line to challenge the beast incarnate for the prime title. The fans will love this decision as The Architect is their favorite superstar on the flagship show.

As for the women's Royal Rumble match, the source suggested that Becky Lynch is the favorite to win. She is currently booked to face Asuka for the Smackdown women's championship at the PPV. But she is likely to come up short as per the updates from Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Then she will enter the Rumble match to steal the spotlight.

WWE creative team will let her pull off double duties on the same night just to keep the momentum in her favor. Fans would absolutely love the idea of seeing Becky Lynch compete twice on the same night and eventually cement her Wrestlemania spot. She is the most talked wrestler of the pro-wrestling industry right now. So no one more than her deserve a Wrestlemania moment.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 13:47 [IST]
