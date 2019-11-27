Revealed: Plan for Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania 36

English
By Raja
Brock Lesnar (image courtesy WWE.com)
Brock Lesnar (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, November 27: Brock Lesnar successfully defended the WWE Championship at Survivor Series against the combined force of Rey Mysterio and Dominick. There was a rumour that he may show up at TLC for the next title defense in his hometown of Minnesota, next month. But if the current storyline angle is any indication then he won’t be returning until Royal Rumble in 2020.

According to reports of The Dirty Sheets, Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship was planned for Royal Rumble 2020 in the earlier stage, but that won’t be happening because Lesnar is on RAW and Bryan is on SmackDown.

Bryan received a Universal title match against The Fiend at Survivor Series to make up the feud. As for Lesnar, he had a feud with Rey Mysterio on RAW.

Now the same source says that RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman wants former United States Champion Ricochet to challenge “The Beast” at a major PPV. And with the plans for Lesnar vs. Bryan now out of the equation, it looks like Ricochet could end up facing the WWE Champion at Royal Rumble 2020. This could be the first step for the high-flying superstar to the main event picture.

Back at Royal Rumble 2019, Brock Lesnar successfully defended the Universal title against Finn Balor. (Balor is of a smaller size similar to Ricochet which makes us believe that WWE may set up another David vs. Goliath contest)

As for Wrestlemania 36, the belief is that Brock Lesnar will still be the WWE Champion till then. The creative team are right now planning to book Tyson Fury against him. This match was originally being discussed for Crown Jewel 2019.

But those plans were canceled as WWE were able to sign Cain Velasquez and put him into a program with Brock Lesnar due to their past beef in UFC. The pair then fought in a title match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

For now, Tyson Fury is pretty excited to sign a new deal with the WWE once his boxing date is over in February. So we can definitely expect the battle between the two behemoths to go down at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5, 2020.

In case the promotion can’t reach an agreement with Fury in time for Wrestlemania in April then the belief is that Vince McMahon will give Randy Orton another shot at Brock Lesnar and the WWE Championship.

These two met in a match way back in SummerSlam 2016 where Brock won via TKO in a bloody encounter. The Viper may get this shot as a reward as he decided to re-sign with the WWE for five more years.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 12:37 [IST]
