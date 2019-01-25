Revealed: Plans for Becky Lynch at WWE Royal Rumble 2019

WWE has given her as much as screen time possible to increase TV ratings. This is why Becky Lynch has been part of a number of segments on the past few weeks' Smackdown Live. She also become the number one contender for the women's title by winning a triple threat bout against Carmella and Charlotte Flair. Now she is set to face Asuka for the title at Royal Rumble.

Apparently, the Rumble night will play a significant role in her career as this would set up the biggest Wrestlemania moment for a long time now. But it would come in an indirect way as WWE have lined up a big swerve for Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble. Apparently, they will turn an initial failure into a hard-fought victory that will earn heroic cheers from the fans.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Becky Lynch will come up short against Asuka in the Smackdown women's title match, but will earn a Wrestlemania main event opportunity later in the night.

As per tradition, the championship match participants do not enter the Royal Rumble match. But she will throw herself into the mix by proving to be the ultimate exception.

And as expected, the Irish Lass-kicker will end up winning the contest. This win will let her choose her opponent at Wrestlemania and she is expected to choose none other than Ronda Rousey for a WWE Raw women's championship match.

Fans have wanted to see this dream match for a long time and will be granted their wish if the reports are true. However, the one-on-one match is still not sanctioned for Wrestlemania 35. The general consensus is that, it could be converted into a triple threat bout as Charlotte Flair could be added into the mix to set up the scenario.

It is very likely that Charlotte will win a match at either Elimination Chamber or Fastlane to secure her spot at the biggest event of them all. This match with the three prime-most superstars in the WWE if officially announced should be the main event of Wrestlemania 35.

Some fans will be upset about not seeing the much anticipated Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch singles contest. For those, the source brought some good news. The officials are still keeping this match in the pipeline and might host it between Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania. The already present bad blood will help to book this potential epic showdown.