Revealed: Reason Braun Strowman destroyed WWE Raw stage

By Raja
Strowman & Lashley go through the LED board on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)
Bengaluru, July 3: Earlier this week, Monday Night Raw received an explosive start indeed under the guidance of Paul Heyman's creative role as he decided to bring utter chaos in the opening segment.

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley fought in a Falls Count Anywhere match which led their brawl onto the ramp. The back-and-forth contest then continued for sometime until Strowman drove Lashley through the LED board on the stage.

This led to a big explosion in the backstage as the pyros went off on several occasion adding to the chaos even the power in the arena failed as well. The paramedics ran out to stretcher ou both the competitors and sent them to a local medical facility. It was a very good attempt from WWE's part to make the situation feel close to real as possible.

The officials had two big reasons behind this stage-blowing segment, as per recent reports. WrestleVotes states that Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley were pre-instructed to tear down the stage entirely to create an angle where we could see a newly designed set developed in due course.

WWE officials are thinking of bringing a new stage to be used on Monday Night Raw and Smackdown. This blow-off of the current setup might have preponed the execution of the plans. Who knows we may as well see the new set from next week onwards and that could add a new touch to the weekly programme. However, there is no official statement regarding the same.

WWE change the stage setup after a few years. The last time they did it was in 2016 when the brand extension draft came in to effect. Soon, we may get to see the current setup get extinct and that change was long overdue. Bringing back pyros on a permanent basis could also be a positive inclusion to the weekly programme.

Additionally, Braun Strowman was basically shot in an angle where he picked up an injury during this explosion segment on WWE Raw. Previous speculations hinted that he was working in WWE schedule with some minor injuries. This segment provided the kayfabe perspective to convince the fans that the monster among men is really injured.

Plus, WWE has already announced that Strowman was diagnosed with a torn spleen after the massacre happened on Raw while they added Lashley was found okay. It means that the injured behemoth may stay away from WWE TV for sometime before culminating this feud against The Dominator. Most probably, they may have chosen these two to compete in one final match at Summerslam in August which means the pair won't fight at Extreme Rules PPV on July 14th.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 11:38 [IST]
