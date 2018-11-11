Revealed: Reason Braun Strowman didn't win WWE Universal Championship

But, the beast incarnate returned to the top position by stealing the title. A couple of factors did not work in the favor of Braun Strowman. Mike Johnson discussed them in PWInsider Elite Audio. The major issue has been the bad backstage attitude possessed by the resident monster of the WWE. A locker room leader should not be indisciplined.

Braun Strowman arrives late for the shows these days and is also the first one to leave the arena which can't be a good example to the younger generation stars. The officials were unhappy with this behavior and wanted to hold back the earlier plans. Plus, he has not spent much time even in the developmental territory, as well and that might have gone against him. Here's more from the source,

“They will be high on him and just when he gets to the point where you would think the next step would be putting him into the centerpiece position for the company something happens and he makes some kind of misstep backstage and people within management kind of cool on him and they take a step back.”

Another report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that Braun Strowman is also dealing with a knee injury. But there is immense pressure on him from the top and he could barely think of taking a hiatus. Instead, he had to work overtime during this UK tour to prove his potential to the creative team of the WWE. This might bring some positive news to him in due course.

WWE creative did not want to ruin his character with the loss suffered at Crown Jewel. The idea behind Brock Lesnar dominating him was just to show the audience that Braun Strowman can survive several F-5s. It eventually took five such from the beast incarnate to put the monster among men down.

Currently, the plan is to let Brock Lesnar work with other guys from the WWE Raw roster sans Braun Strowman. This ensures that the beast will finally get his hands on the title in the future. These two will cross paths after sometimes, probably prior to Wrestlemania. Until then, we expect the universal champion to have feuds against Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre.