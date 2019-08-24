Revealed: Reason why Brock Lesnar lost WWE Universal title at Summerslam 2019

The question remained why WWE would do that to harm the strong character of Brock Lesnar who is the biggest box office attraction present in the company. We wondered whether this meant long time-off for him in the long storyline perspective. But the creative team has insured his return in such a way that will have nothing to do with the devastating loss at Summerslam 2018. This will be a completely fresh beginning for him.

As reported by wwfoldschool.com, Brock Lesnar lost fair and square in this match because his time on Raw is over. The title loss against Rollins was a storyline process to write him off from the flagship show as he is set to make his comeback on Smackdown Live when it moves to FOX from October 4th onwards. He will be featuring in programs on the blue brand after a gap of more than 15 years.

FOX officials listed Brock Lesnar as a must-see name since he was a familiar name to this network earlier in this decade due to his UFC tenure. Being one of the most mainstream names in the WWE brand around, they want to use him in bigger capacities, moving forward. This will also benefit the WWE programming since we are likely to get some fresh feuds on the so-called B-show of the company. Here’s the current pitched idea for The Conqueror as disclosed by the source,

"Lesnar, along with multiple other legends, is scheduled to appear on the debut episode of SmackDown on FOX on October 4th. There have been talks of Lesnar going after WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to generate major interest for the show on FOX. For this to happen, Kofi would have to defeat Randy Orton is his current feud."

.@WWE Superstars past & present will be on hand to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown Live including Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair & Sting. Tix go on sale this Fri at 10am! pic.twitter.com/aIP5tUw2wz — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) 13 August 2019

WWE has not listed Brock Lesnar as a returnee on Smackdown 20th anniversary on FOX debut that happens at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. But if this report is any indication then he will be in attendance on the show in a surprising capacity. As of now, WWE has already hyped up the episode that will feature WWE Hall of Famers like Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair, Sting and more.