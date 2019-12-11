Revealed: Who and when WWE plans to end The Fiend’s undefeated streak

This leads us to the potential main-eventer for Wrestlemania 36, the Universal Champion The Fiend. He is the strongest character in the WWE roster as it stands and is all set to lock horns against Roman Reigns in the final match of the show set to emanate from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

According to updated reports from The Dirty Sheets, WWE will let Roman Reigns break the undefeated streak of The Fiend at the Wrestlemania 36 main event itself. Vince McMahon thinks Roman Reigns has been stuck in the mid-card scene for too long and hence deserves to go back to the top spot. (Although Reigns has been ever present on TV and has lost only 3 matches since his return in February)

The mega push for Roman Reigns started at Crown Jewel 2019 and then was carried forward with his Survivor Series win for team SmackDown. He is now scheduled to put an end to his feud with King Corbin at TLC 2019 by picking up another win.

The Big Dog is the current favorite to win the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match which would be his second win in this prestigious match. Thus, the lineup of Roman Reigns vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship will be confirmed. (It will be Wyatt’s 1st WrestleMania main event and Roman’s 5th)

As mentioned earlier, The Fiend’s undefeated streak will be coming to an end despite the creative team thinking that it won’t be good for the new Universal champion, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

“Vince is planning to book “The Big Dog” to defeat The Fiend and then have a long run with the Universal Championship (it should be noted that Reigns is the “Face of WWE”, but never had a significant World Title reign).

"The writers and backstage agents don’t think it will work and fans will go back to booing Reigns once again, but Vince disagrees and isn’t willing to change the current plan.”

The report also mentions that Roman Reigns will move on to have an 'unparalleled winning streak’ following Wrestlemania 36. He will headline almost all the PPVs during his championship tenure. But, the big question remains whether the audience will get back to booing the prime babyface superstar once he defeats The Fiend, who is currently the most popular as well as the number one merchandise seller in WWE.