Roman Reigns enters WWE Royal Rumble 2020

The big announcement came on SmackDown where poster boy of the company declared his spot for the prestigious over-the-top-rope battle royal.

Roman Reigns is now confirmed to enter the upcoming edition of the Rumble match after one year’s hiatus from the show.

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly was standing backstage with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan and talked about the latter getting a title shot at Royal Rumble against The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

Bryan mentioned the negative effect that The Fiend had on his opponents. But he's the only one who hasn't been a broken person, to date and managed to fire back with new look and attitude. He will prove his determination by winning The Universal Title at Royal Rumble.

Bryan’s tag team partner on SmackDown, Roman Reigns then mentioned that Bryan should be walking into WrestleMania 36 with the Universal Title by his shoulder. It is perfect because Roman is entering the Royal Rumble and winning it. He then declared that the WrestleMania main event will be Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal title.

Reigns also took a shot saying how Bryan took away the title from him. Bryan was actually happy to hear this as he looks forward to be ready at WrestleMania 35. They were on the same page for SmackDown main event, but he can’t wait to go into a battle with the franchise player at the biggest event of them all.

WWE.com also confirmed with a separate article saying that The Big Dog is the first superstar to declare for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match in 2020. They also revealed the rules for this unpredictable matchup. “A tradition dating back to 1988, the high-stakes free-for-all starts with two participants, and Superstars enter the ring at equal intervals. This continues until all 30 Superstars have entered the bout. Elimination occurs when a Superstar is thrown over the top rope, and both of his feet hit the floor. The last Superstar in the ring will be declared the victor.”

As reported earlier, Roman Reigns is the favorite name to win the 2020 Royal Rumble match. But he is not likely to face Daniel Bryan for the title. The Fiend should remain the Universal Champion until the biggest event of the year to set up the marquee match against Reigns if the current plans of WWE remain intact.

However, there’s a long way to go till WrestleMania 36 plans are finalized. For now, the current 2020 Royal Rumble card stands as follows:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Roman Reigns, Elias, 28 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, 29 Participants TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)