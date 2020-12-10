'Roman's Next!' says WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

Goldberg appeared on a star-studded episode of WWE's The Bump on YouTube while promoting his new WWE Untold documentary (revolving around his legendary 173-0 streak) which premieres on the WWE Network this coming weekend. Kayla Braxton, the host of the show asked him about appearing in the WWE ThunderDome virtual crowd back in October.

It happened on the occasion of SmackDown on FOX season two premiere during the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Reigns retained over the Monster Among Men but that live via satellite appearance by Goldberg eventually indicated that he’s targeting the champion. It was further confirmed last night by the former multi-time world champion, himself.

"Oh, I would say that that is one of the most mild understatements that I've ever heard," Goldberg seemed eager to get done with the unfinished business with The Big Dog. "He backed out on me at WrestleMania, he stole my move, God knows how long ago, and he continues to perform it at subpar levels.

"Let's be perfectly honest, I'm the dude who delivers the Spear and I don't think that he understands what it's like until I deliver one to him. So, Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you. I may be old, I may be grey, but I'm still Goldberg."

Goldberg ended the interview in his signature style saying, "Thank you guys and girls, as always it's a privilege, and who's next? Roman's next!"

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns was a popular topic of discussion during The Bump because Drew McIntyre called him “a piece of cr*p.” WWE made the most of these comments while posting an article of their own, teasing the dream match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns. The article had a headline saying, “Are Goldberg and Reigns on a collision course toward a battle for Spear supremacy?”

Roman Reigns himself jumped into the conversation in an indirect way as he took to Twitter mentioning that he only chooses 'who's next', (referring to Goldberg’s comments) and that's Kevin Owens. Owens vs. Reigns in a TLC match for the Universal Title has been confirmed for the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 20.

"I never wait in line. I am the attraction and I choose who's next. And that's Kevin Owens. #WWETLC #IslandOfRelevancy," The Tribal Chief wrote.

Roman Reigns was supposed to defeat Goldberg at WrestleMania this year to win the Universal title, but the novel coronavirus pandemic scrapped those plans. Braun Strowman instead defeated the former WCW franchise player to win that belt. It was the last time that we have seen him in action but he’d come back when the time is right.

Earlier this year, Goldberg revealed that he is under contract with WWE until 2023 via which he's obliged to perform in at least a couple of matches, per year. Since he has already wrestled in two matches in 2020, he is likely to come back, next year. WWE could book him in the teased match against Reigns at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, or WrestleMania 37.