Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw to settle scores with Jinder Mahal

Later, Mahal made full use of the chair by smashing it on the back of both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Reigns came out worse after the beatdown on the ramp. Hence, WWE kept him off the flagship show from a storyline perspective.

In reality he was out on a vacation with his entire family, who accompanied him in this much-needed time-off from the WWE. He also skipped all the house shows last weekend. The Big Dog came back to his yard at a time when Seth Rollins needed him badly.

Elias and Jinder Mahal teamed up to attack the IC champion for whom Roman Reigns arrived to provide backup. Later Kurt Angle put them in a tag team match. The heel superstars picked up the win via a distraction from Sunil Singh. Elias hit the Drift Away on Rollins to earn the victory.

It didn't end there. Later that night, we spotted Renee Young interviewing Roman Reigns, where the Big Dog cut a promo about Mahal and said he hasn't achieved much, to brag about his career. The Modern-Day Maharaja could not take this lightly and confronted him at the backstage area.

Reigns went through the interview area following the face-off only to find Mahal and Sunil Singh. Mahal pushed Sunil Singh onto Reigns to gain advantage. But Reigns got the better of him quickly. He pushed his MITB opponent through the garage door. He was in firm control of the situation until the backstage officials ran out to break the pair from further brawl.

The rivalry between Reigns and Mahal continues to heat up at this moment. It is likely to reach the extreme limit next week. It will mark the go-home episode of WWE Raw for the MITB PPV event and Reigns and Mahal will have a singles match at the show.