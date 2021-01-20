Roman Reigns says match with The Rock at Wrestlemania Hollywood makes sense

This is a match with WrestleMania main-event implications written all over it. Plus, considering The Rock as the biggest box-office attraction in the movie industry, it makes sense how Hollywood could also be part of the storyline. So, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says it perfectly makes sense to book him in a match against his cousin at WrestleMania 39 from Hollywood.

The Tribal Chief recently spoke with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports in an interview that will be released, later this week as he went into detail about why wrestling The People's Champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Hollywood would be a 'magic' story-telling.

“We’ll go to Hollywood for [@WrestleMania] 39, and I think it just makes sense.” - @WWERomanReigns on when a match with @TheRock makes sense.



Roman’s full interview w/ @ryansatin drops Thursday at 7e/4p across our social platforms. @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/EMaKYZxOB8 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 19, 2021

"We'll go to Hollywood for WrestleMania 39, and I think it just makes sense," Reigns noted on a match with The Great One.

"He's the biggest box office attraction for the big screen. So, to be able to take that and match it up with the biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment, I think some magic would be made."

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns match has been rumoured ever since the latter one was chosen to be the poster boy of the WWE for the ongoing era. The Brahma-Bull then discussed the potential match on his YouTube channel last year while Reigns' Special Counsel Paul Heyman added kayfabe touch to the angle mentioning how bad The Rock wants to be in a match with his master and the situation won't be the other way around.

Initially, WrestleMania 37 in 2021 was booked in Hollywood and the audience guessed WWE already had this mega match figured out. Plus, Roman Reigns turned into a heel upon return at SummerSlam claiming himself to be the Head of the Table. It was obviously a way to build him up in a strong way so that he can meet the 'most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment,' down the road.

But the coronavirus pandemic changed WWE’s PPV scheduling in a big way. As per the recent confirmations, WrestleMania 37 will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 10 and April 11 of this year. WrestleMania 38 will be held on April 3, 2022, from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas while WrestleMania 39 at the SoFi Stadium in Hollywood, California has been pushed back to April 2, 2023.

According to an earlier report from Wrestling News, Vince McMahon realized that WrestleMania 37 was expected to be relocated to Florida with a minimum number of fans in attendance. So he scrapped the original plans for The Rock and Roman Reigns. Now, the dream bout isn't most likely happening until 2023 arrives.