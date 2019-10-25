Roman Reigns to be crowned WWE Champion, favorite to win Royal Rumble 2020?

Now it may be time for him to claim his marquee status back as we head towards the end of 2019. It is that time of the year where the seeds of Wrestlemania storylines are gradually planted and this year, Reigns will be a significant part of the process.

After a gap of one year, we expect him to be part of a true Wrestlemania-caliber matchup as per the latest reports. As per the updates from Slice Wrestling, 'WWE is discussing for Roman Reigns to possibly become the top dog of the company,' again. This could mean that the company will eventually crown him the WWE Champion for the fourth time in his career.

Being the #BigDog means youre ready for the big fight and that’s what I’m bringing to #WWECrownJewel. #CaptainUce pic.twitter.com/BvQ3SmQtFf — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 19, 2019

The company has already received some heat thanks to the two current prime champions from Raw and SmackDown, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar. WWE already considers Rollins’ title run as a failure due to the insane boos he generates with all his recent appearances. He also failed to be on the list of top 5 merchandise sellers despite being the prime babyface figure on the flagship show.

In case of Brock Lesnar, he’s a big attraction when it comes to the mainstream sports audience. But the hardcore wrestling fans are unhappy with the way he squashed Kofi Kingston to win the WWE title. His sporadic appearances as a champion, is not a good thing from a fan’s perspective as well. So, WWE plans to look for a trustworthy star to shoulder the title. This leads the creative team to go forward with Roman Reigns as the new title-holder whom they can present as the face of Friday night SmackDown brand.

Early betting odds are also out regarding the favorites who could win the 2020 Royal Rumble. As revealed by SkyBet, Roman Reigns is the frontrunner to win the prestigious match and headline Wrestlemania 36. Here are the current odds as it stands:

– Roman Reigns 9/2

– “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt 6/1

– Finn Balor 9/1

– Cain Velasquez 12/1

– Kevin Owens 12/1

– Daniel Bryan 14/1

– Drew McIntyre 14/1

– AJ Styles 16/1

– Aleister Black 16/1

– Big E 16/1

It was last year during this time when Roman Reigns announced that his Leukemia was back from remission. As a result of that, he had to go into a hiatus for around four months. He was back for in-ring competition around the biggest event of the year but hasn't made it back to the prime title picture since then. However, it now looks like the multi-time Wrestlemania main-eventer and The Big Dog will soon be out for championship hunt again.