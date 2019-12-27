Roman Reigns to Kofi Kingston: Top 5 WWE Male Superstars of 2019

Roman Reigns

The poster boy of the company has the most exceptional year of his career where he could not feature in the main event scene. But we still can't exclude Roman Reigns from the list as he fought a life-threatening disease, Leukemia and made an in-ring return within just four months setting a real-life example to the fans.

The tag of being the franchise figure of the WWE was thus justified as he kept the fighting spirit intact. On a career note, The Shield's goodbye, teaming up with The Undertaker and becoming the face of SmackDown have been the highlights of his career which are not pretty bad either.

Brock Lesnar

Being the biggest box office attraction of the WWE does not keep Brock Lesnar away from setting new records. He started 2019 as the Universal Champion defending it at WrestleMania. The following month he made history by winning the Money in the Bank and cashing it successfully to win the title back again.

That was not all as he returned on SmackDown after 15 years to win the WWE Championship in just eight seconds to set an all-time record and thus becoming the only star to win the most prestigious title twice on the blue brand's weekly programming.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt

Introducing The Fiend character to the WWE Universe was a much-needed resurrection for Bray Wyatt. It appeared to be a storm for all the fans who were blown away by the solid planning behind the demonic character.

He competed only in three matches in the WWE to become the new Universal Champion. Even then, his craze is so much among the fans that he topped all the prime names of the roster to become the top merchandise seller. At present, WrestleMania 36 main event looks to be the next big step for his career.

Kofi Kingston

Years of emotions and frustrations culminated in one of the main events of this year's WrestleMania that rightfully converted the show into Kofi-mania. After 11 years of wait, we received the first African-born WWE Champion in the form of Kofi Kingston, which was a heart-wrenching story for the fans.

The winning moment was perhaps the greatest moment in the WWE for 2019 that also started a solid reign for the fighting champion. It lasted for more than five months proving Kofi's run was no fluke and he is capable of winning the gold back.