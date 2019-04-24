English

Ronda Rousey not returning to WWE anytime soon

By Raja
Ronda Rousey with husband Travis Browne (image courtesy Youtube)
Ronda Rousey with husband Travis Browne (image courtesy Youtube)

Bengaluru, April 24: Ronda Rousey, the former UFC Bantamweight champion and the only female UFC Hall of Famer was an additional reason for the pro-wrestling fans to tune into WWE Raw every Monday Night. As per the latest update available, she will not be a part of the show in the foreseeable future which comes as a disappointment to millions of her fans all around the world.

The former WWE Raw women's champion opened up on the future of her pro-wrestling career for the first time ever though her YouTube channel. She reflected upon a number of topics including the injury suffered at Wrestlemania 35, the exact moment when it happened and the reason behind the extended hiatus from WWE.

Ronda Rousey confirmed about her injury and stated that it happened at the point when she was throwing her opponent inside the ring. She added that the injury may have worsened when she threw Charlotte into the table when Becky Lynch was her partner-in-crime!

"I did break my pinkie knuckle. Yeah, when I took the table and threw it I felt like I had to do something with my hands when I hit them against the table I came in a little hot. It was WrestleMania. It was the perfect time to come in a little hot!"

This must be the reason why she was having trouble with her hands during the closing moments of the Wrestlemania main event. In fact, some reports also suggested that the injured hand was the main reason behind the match having a botched finish. Ronda Rousey could not lift her shoulder when Becky Lynch pinned her.

The baddest woman on the planet continued saying that baby-fever has got into her. It is the first priority of her life right now which means she does not plan to come back to pro-wrestling anytime soon. In fact, her shocking words indicated that she may not come back, at all if felt that way,

"As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like 'f*ck everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again.

Or, I could be like a mom, who trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable. I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level. But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future." (H/T ProWrestlingSheet)

'The baddest woman on the planet’ upped the game for the female roster during her year long WWE career no matter what some of the fans think. Her presence was the sole reason that WWE culminated the women's Wrestlemania 35 main event without a doubt. We wonder whether her abrupt exit from the WWE will hamper the momentum that the female roster has back in 2018. Already, the all-women PPV Evolution has been canceled. We hope WWE will be able to create suitable replacements in due course so that Ronda's absence can be vanquished to some extent.

    Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 10:56 [IST]
