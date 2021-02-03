Ronda Rousey to miss WWE Wrestlemania 37 - Rerports

With the absence of marquee names like John Cena or Brock Lesnar, the hope was that the presence of the former UFC Superstar would bring some mainstream attention to the WWE programme.

However, no positive update is available regarding Ronda Rousey’s WWE return till date. If recent reports are to be believed then she is likely to miss WrestleMania for two years in a row and thus leaving the big void intact in the Raw Women's Division even at the time of the Show of Shows.

Dave Meltzer revealed her current WWE status during Wrestling Observer Radio. He was “kinda told” that Ronda Rousey isn’t working WrestleMania 37. If there is some kind of plan regarding her then WWE is keeping it 'incredibly close' to the chest.

The next two years of WrestleMania are likely to set up better situations for her Mania return. She might not be interested to perform in front of a minimum audience inside the ThunderDome, this year while Texas and Hollywood, California could provide better and bigger opportunities for her.

Additionally, Rousey’s expiring contract could also an issue as it is up around April of 2021 and needs to be renewed.

“I was kinda told that she’s not doing [WrestleMania 37] this year. If it was in Los Angeles I think she would have done it for almost the same reason, but it’s not now. You could do it, but it does make more sense for her to be in Dallas for next year’s WrestleMania or Los Angeles the year after because this year it’ll still be a scaled-down event.”

Interestingly, Ronda Rousey is regularly sweating it out inside the squared circle to get over from that ring rust. She was spotted training in the ring with Hall Of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper and Impact Wrestling star James Storm in the recent past making everyone believe that a return is imminent. Her husband Travis Browne has also been part of some of the sessions.

WWE had the opportunity to make her the Royal Rumble winner and easily put herself into a huge match against either Raw Women's Champion Asuka or SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. But Meltzer noted in his report how this could create political problems backstage because she hasn’t been around for a long time.

Now with Bianca Belair being the Rumble winner, the creative team will have to work really hard and reshuffle their options to deliver a big-time Women’s Title Match at Mania. Becky Lynch has given birth to her baby just a few weeks ago and she’s also not likely to be cleared within April.

The never-before-seen singles contest between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey was under speculation for WrestleMania 37, at one point but that has been scrapped. Before entering a so-called impregnation vacation, Rousey lost her RAW Women’s Championship to Lynch in a Triple-Threat match also featuring Charlotte Flair. Since then, the Baddest Woman on the Planet hasn’t been seen in WWE.