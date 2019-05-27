Rumour: AJ Styles to take time-off from WWE

One of the workhorses of the company cum marquee attraction from Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles may be heading for time-off, as per the recent reports.

As noticed by the fans via the schedule published by the company, the former WWE Champion is nowhere to be seen. Starting from now, he has not been advertised in any of the episodes of WWE Raw or Live Events until WWE's tour to the east begins. He, however, may return for a house show listed in Singapore on 27th of June.

He is also said to have a reunion with The Club members (Gallows and Anderson) lined up as per the promotions of WWE shows in Japan during the same tour. This territory is familiar to him more than anybody where he had an enriched past with these boys. So one last team-up with Club members seemed inevitable before Gallows-Anderson leave the WWE as their contract ends in September 2019.

But the big question in the WWE Universe is whether the company is capable of filling up the big void in case AJ Styles takes a hiatus. His face on the posters is one of the main reasons that fans buy tickets for the show. Will Raw be able to draw viewership in his absence? We’ll get an answer to this when the flagship show airs on USA Network, tonight.

However, the good news is that AJ Styles is still being advertised to feature in the upcoming pay-per-view shows for the month of June. Both Super ShowDown and Stomping Grounds events have him enlisted on the match card although he is not booked in any matches or any storylines. So there are chances that he may be pulled from those shows using the 'card is subjected to change’ strategy.

AJ Styles had a failed attempt to gain the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on May 19th against Seth Rollins. After that, he appeared in one backstage altercation with Baron Corbin hinting that these two may begin a feud.

It’ll be interesting to see whether WWE book a one-on-one match between these two at the upcoming Super ShowDown event on June 7th or keep the Phenomenal One off the show and thereby send him on a much-deserved hiatus.