Rumour: AJ Styles vs. Batista dream match in pipeline for WWE Wrestlemania 35

Two weeks ago, the former WWE Champion featured in a segment with Vince McMahon. It was a sudden confrontation between the two where The Boss wanted to see the vicious side of AJ Styles on Smackdown. To be more accurate, he wanted to 'unleash the Animal' out of the 'face that runs the place'. Initially, this did not make much sense as AJ closed the segment by punching McMahon in the face.

But there is always a reason behind WWE creative team using none other than Vince McMahon in a storyline. A report from SportsKeeda.com says that this would lead to a match between AJ Styles and Batista. This is why Vince has dropped the name of The Animal (Batista's nickname) during his promo. He might have lined up the former WWE superstar to make his return back home.

The source also mentioned another instance that happened last week on Smackdown. Vince McMahon and AJ Styles continued their conversation with the provocative words from the Chairman. Shane McMahon insisted him to stop, but he kept on doing that with a smile, which signifies something special is in-store for the Phenomenal One.

The primary goal of Vince McMahon was successful as he fired up AJ Styles well enough to make him the number one contender for the WWE Championship. He will challenge Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble for the title. But it's unlikely that the meanest heel will drop the belt anytime soon. Hence, AJ will have to look out for a new opponent at Wrestlemania 35.

And, this is when Vince McMahon will come out and announce the perfect opponent for him at the grandest stage of them all. It will be none other than Batista to set up this match against AJ Styles which we wouldn't have dared to see even in our wildest dream. Fans will be delighted to see this bout which could be an added attraction for Wrestlemania.

We should also remind you that Batista is campaigning for one last stint in the WWE for a while now. His original choice was Triple H in a send-off match. But The Game is out of action with a torn pectoral muscle and may not be available to compete at Wrestlemania. This is why AJ Styles will act as a perfect replacement for Triple H in another marquee match.