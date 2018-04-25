Rumour: Big name returning to WWE at Greatest Royal Rumble

However, considering that WWE has given him fame and made him the icon that he is today, Mysterio is open to coming back. He is willing to end his career on a big note by having a memorable stint in the WWE. For now, his not under contract under any wrestling promotion which gives him an opportunity to make a return whenever is contacted by the WWE officials.

If the latest reports from PWInsider.com is to go by then the Greatest Royal Rumble might witness his return on April 27th. The negotiation for a potential deal between WWE and the Mexican sensation has been going on for quite a long time now. Till date, it is said to be unconfirmed. Rather, he’d booked for only one night in Saudi Arabia.

Already, non-contract superstars like Chris Jericho has been confirmed for the WWE Network special show. Big names like John Cena, Triple H, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker and more will be seen competing on that night. Since the company is bringing almost all the major names available on the roster, it is likely that Rey Mysterio will make his presence felt, too, on the show.

Previously, during the Royal Rumble 2018 PPV, a groundbreaking return was made by the Masked Luchador. It received a standing ovation from the crowd. Plus, no other segment received more hits that this surprising comeback on the show. This generated a possibility of a full-time return to the WWE.

But, Rey Mysterio does have a condition regarding this final stint where he gets to control his own schedule. So, it depends on the WWE creative team whether they will allow him to be a part-timer while performing under their banner.