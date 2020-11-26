Rumour: Charlotte Flair to compete in big title match upon WWE return

After going through the knives for the second time in a couple of years, she was back in the gym for the first time in September. Since then, there have been a lot of speculations about her comeback on Raw which is yet to happen.

Going by her marquee status, WWE is definitely not willing to keep her out of action for a longer timespan which only means that a return for the twelve-time Women’s Champion is inching closer.

As per a recent update from WWFOldSchool.com, Charlotte Flair’s return date is close, and we can expect her to be back by the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January 2021. Apparently, WWE already has big plans to utilize her, right after she shows up.

Before going into the hiatus, The Queen had picked a couple of wins over the current RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. So these will help her to get a title shot, once she resurfaces. The current plan is for her to challenge for the title and set up a huge match against the reigning champion.

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship is targeted to happen at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event but it could be preponed to at TLC if The Queen is back by next month. She was present in Orlando for the Raw go-home episode of Survivor Series, possibly nurturing the comeback plans. It was also noted how her fiance, Andrade, is also expected to be back by the end of this year.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about Charlotte Flair’s potential return date. As per him, there's no confirmed timetable is available for her, though. As per his opinion, this is fully dependent on whether she is obligated to do more acting work or not.

“I think it depends on outside work, what she gets and what she doesn’t get. I have not heard a date.” (Transcription by Ringside News)

Raw Women’s division is lacking star power for a long time as the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch or Ronda Rousey is out of action for a significant part of 2020. Asuka has been carrying the red brand with the title but she was forced to remain opponent-less ever since recapturing the belt at SummerSlam. The genetically superior athlete's presence is much needed to present her with some tough competition.