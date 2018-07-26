Rumour: Daniel Bryan to main event WWE Wrestlemania 35

The former general manager for Smackdown Live is a marquee attraction for the WWE shows and putting him in a match on any given night can pull the ratings upwards for a televised show, just like that. This is why it's almost certain that we will witness Daniel Bryan in main event capacity quite sooner.

Current reports from several sources suggest that YES movement will headline Wrestlemania once again. The same theme took over the biggest show of the year back in 2014. This delivered perhaps the most successful main event of all time at the biggest show of the year.

SkyBet also came up with the suggestion that Daniel Bryan will secure the same spotlight in 2019. He is the current favorite for main-eventing Wrestlemania next year when the 'show of shows' returns to the MetLife Stadium in New York City for its 35th edition.

WrestlingRumors.net revealed the current odds which is also in favor of Daniel Bryan, (courtesy SportsKeeda.com)

“The former World Champion is featured in the odds more than anyone else, with 8 to 1 odds that the former IC Champion will take on Roman Reigns, a 12 to 1 chance he will continue his feud with The Miz, AJ Styles, or even have a fantasy match against Shinsuke Nakamura.”

The previous favorite for the main event of Wrestlemania was said to be Ronda Rousey. Women's Revolution could have reached a benchmark level in this way. Charlotte Flair was supposed to be the opponent for the 'baddest woman on planet earth' in this predicted matchup.

Now it looks like Daniel Bryan will take the main event spot on the match card. Interestingly, betting odds are quite heavy about Brock Lesnar being his opponent at next year's Wrestlemania. This will be a perfect match for the WWE fans. However, we're in doubt as to how this match can happen since these two belong to different brands. Furthermore, Lesnar might intend to go back to the UFC, later this year.