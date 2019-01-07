Rumour: Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor to be involved in WWE Wrestlemania 35

As per No Holds Barred Podcast, Becky Lynch will be her opponent. This is something that the WWE Universe has anticipated ever since the earlier schedule of this matchup was canceled at Survivor Series. The additional news is that the promotion might make this match even bigger by adding two UFC superstars into the context.

The source revealed that WWE plans to sign former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor and current UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier at the same time. They will be featuring in a 'non-wrestling capacity' at Wrestlemania 35. Most likely they will be at ringside during the Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey contest.

Here's how the match could play out at the MetLife Stadium, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"The rumor states that Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch will take place at WrestleMania 35, with Cormier being in Rousey’s corner and McGregor being in Lynch’s corner. If this is indeed true, then it would make big-time sense since this could be the first-ever women’s WrestleMania main event."

There have been speculations of Conor McGregor's move to the WWE for a long time. The next edition of Wrestlemania could be the place where we could see this happening as WWE will not have Roman Reigns as the marquee star. Presence of McGregor and Cormier will generate huge mainstream attention to benefit the WWE as they are the biggest draws in combat sports today.

Also adding them into the context will diminish the slightest hesitation of officials to keep two women superstars in the main event scene. This is just a wild rumor at this point. But we would not be surprised to see these two UFC superstars in the WWE especially as there will be such cross-brand promotions when Smackdown moves to FOX Sports in 2019.

Becky Lynch has been in a Twitter altercation with Conor McGregor in recent times. The Notorious One wanted to extend his helping hands to 'The Man'. Even WWE acknowledged this and hinted that these two might start training together. Does this look like a hint of big things to come at Wrestlemania? We hope it's true as we can't wait to see a combination of McGregor-Lynch or Rousey-Cormier at the 'show of shows'.