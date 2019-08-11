English
Rumour: Former WWE women’s champion to return around Summerslam?

By Raja
Sasha Banks confronts Ronda Rousey (image courtesy Youtube)
Sasha Banks confronts Ronda Rousey (image courtesy Youtube)

Bengaluru, August 11: One of the biggest WWE weekends is here as we are about to get Summerslam on the WWE Network on Sunday night. Big matches, in-ring competitions of Hall of Famers and more have been confirmed to make this event an extravaganza that could blow away everyone's mind. Speaking of this, surprise returns are the best way to catch the attention of the audience. Going by the rumours, WWE may have one such instance in-store.

Sasha Banks is the concerned name who might find her way back to the WWE after months of speculations. She has not been seen on TV programming ever since Wrestlemania 35 passed by where she lost the inaugural tag team championships. She was reportedly not happy about it and started throwing tantrums at backstage. Her exit from the WWE was almost confirmed unless the long-term deal with the company appeared to be the deciding factor, barring her from doing so.

After several months of that incident, the former WWE Raw women's champion may be willing to return to her workplace. Brad Shepard reported on Oh, You Didn’t Know Podcast that Sasha Banks is ready to get back to work. The main issue behind delaying the procedure is caused due to the WWE creative team's hesitation to sort out the best comeback scenario for her. But Summerslam or the night after the PPV could be a perfect option, (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

“I have once again been told that Sasha Banks’ return is imminent. I’m told she’s in good spirits and she’s ready to return to WWE. They’re waiting for the right moment to bring her back.”

“I’ve been given some speculation about what they might do, but nothing is set in stone so I’m going to leave that to your imagination. Because I don’t know what they’re going to do yet. Again, they could decide on something they’re going to do and change their mind that week — or that night right before the f*cking show airs.”

Similar speculations broke out even before the last two PPV events. Sasha Banks was confirmed to perform in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match as a surprise entrant and eventually win it. But the plans fell short as it never happened. Negotiations between the two parties did not come to fruition at that point.

Moving forward, the issues appeared to be 'waters under the bridge' opening path for WWE's Legit Boss for a return. According to the source, Sasha Banks is listed as a backstage heel which indicates that we will not see her in her usual babyface character after showing up on TV. This could change the storyline complexion which in turn will also provide the much-needed shakeup for WWE's female roster.

Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 18:05 [IST]
